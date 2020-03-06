All eyes were on the Bernie Sanders’ campaign on Tuesday when voters went to the polls in 14 states to kick off the 2020 Democratic Primary version of Super Tuesday.

Yes, Joe Biden entered Tuesday with momentum after a resounding and dominant win over Sanders in the South Carolina primary, but that wasn't enough to anoint Biden the front runner.

Sanders won the popular vote in Iowa and won the most delegates in New Hampshire and Nevada leading up to Super Tuesday and had momentum of his own.

But Sanders' momentum hit a speedbump on Tuesday when he won just four states compared to Biden's 10, though Sanders did win the day's most delegate-rich state of California.

There were some bright spots for Sanders — his win in California gave him a nice boost in delegates, but more importantly, Sanders well outperformed Biden with Latinx voters in Colorado, Texas and California, a demographic which has long been key to the success of both parties.

Sanders was also banking on the youth vote to help propel his movement and his calls for political revolution as it did in 2016, but by and large, the youth vote didn't turn out the way he needed.

Instead of older people scolding younger people for not voting, society would benefit from addressing the lack of turnout by younger voters as a serious and legitimate issue.

There were also reports of voter suppression in the forms of long lines (seven hours or more in some cases) and closed polling stations — both of which were moves that disproportionately targeted communities of color.

There's also the fact that the primary was on a Tuesday, meaning the general public had to be able to take time off work or school to stand in line to vote. This in and of itself is an act of voter suppression.

I'm not using these as justifications for Sanders' woes, however.

The fact of the matter is he vastly underperformed with African-American voters, older rural voters and several other key demographics.

In addition, voters who made up their minds late ended up voting for Biden in large numbers — polls showed that many of Biden's Super Tuesday voters made up their minds in the days immediately before they went to the polls, influenced by the dropping out and endorsements of Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar.

By contrast, many of Sanders' supporters decided well in advance that they'd back the progressive senator from Vermont.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg were also vying for delegates, and both vastly underperformed.

Warren came in third place in her home state primary while Bloomberg wasted nearly $500 million in various aspects of his campaign all to not win a single state.

Warren dropped out on Thursday but deserves credit for elevating progressive ideas and ensuring that there were multiple progressive voices. She's also compiled a fairly progressive Senate record and landed important blows on Bloomberg in debates, which perhaps contributed to his demise.

She'll be a major player in progressive politics for a long time if she endorses Sanders, which would be significant after Tuesday's results.

Objectively, Super Tuesday was underwhelming and borderline catastrophic for Sanders and proved that the Biden momentum is real and to be taken seriously.

But, there are still a lot of races left in a lot of key states, so to write anyone off or crown someone a winner at this point would be foolish.