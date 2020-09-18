My childhood meant watercolor paints stuck to my skin, acrylics stained in my hair and the signature Crayola crayon scent surrounding my every movement. The art around me was connected to every facet of my body and soul.

Summer days spent sitting against the sidewalk clutching baby blue and pastel pink chunks of chalk, letting the powdery smooth colors cover my hands and knees.

Fall meant painting pumpkins and shading fall leaves onto thick construction paper, trying to capture the cherry red maple leaves and buttercup yellow elm trees with my wax crayons.

Winters felt so cold it sunk into my bones and stung the skin on my nose, but inside I could bundle up and fill printer paper with sparkling stickers and shimmering glitter glue that glowed warmth back into me.

During the spring, I snuck blossoming flowers into my pockets and took them home to press. Golden dandelions, indigo irises and rose petals gently covered my scrapbook pages.

Color and creativity defined my life; every new exciting experience felt as vivid and dazzling as the tangible pigments in my drawing books.

My imagination ran rampant and the outdoors was where I could embark on storybook adventures and fulfill my own fantasies.

Growing up, the vibrance I thought could never leave slowly began to slip away.

School became more rigid and focused with plain, thin, blue-lined notebook pages and steel grey pencil marks.

Organization took precedence over innovation and I lost my messy drawings to stiff folders and binders with sharp rings that ripped holes through my paper.

Dazing off and daydreaming became a reason to get ridiculed. Marker stained fingerprints and dried paint on jeans stood out enough to get made fun of by classmates in dull blues and brown boots.

Graduating through elementary, junior high and senior high school meant I forced myself to trade in my whimsical, carefree character in order to pay attention and concentrate in my classes.

Somewhere along the way, outlines and bullet points transformed into a straightforward route to my blurry, unimaginable future.

My art that I always cherished lived on in the background of my brain like a distant memory that I couldn’t shake.

However, in college I am realizing that I can have both artistry and academic structure.

After spending semesters lost and conflicted between what I want to achieve, I finally discovered that my invisible schedules and practical plans mean nothing.

College exists to let your imagination and dreams run free, for your passions and ambitions to thrive openly.

At last I am studying a major that inspires me and holding on to the art in my life that I am no longer willing to lose. Trying to set aside time to paint, to draw and to get messy. To find peace.