Editor’s note: This is a satirical column. Please do not demand the university provide you a monkey after reading this.

During the first week of this semester, Penn State gave students two facial masks to help mitigate the possible spread of the coronavirus on campus. However, along with giving students two face masks, the university should have also given us a pet monkey.

Now you may be asking yourself, “Why do we need a pet monkey? How is this relevant to the current situation?”

Allow me to enlighten and illuminate the innumerous reasons all Penn State students should have pet monkeys this semester.

First off, even if there were not a global pandemic going on, having a pet monkey would still be dope. Monkeys are intelligent, funny, clever, they make funny noises and they have a tail they use like a fifth arm.

Also, imagine how much better walking to your 8 a.m. would be if you had a monkey riding on your shoulder.

However, having a pet monkey would also be very beneficial during the current pandemic we are experiencing.

According to Time, the service organization Helping Hands has trained monkeys to help people with disabilities complete certain tasks such as turning on lights, opening doors and retrieving objects.

When some students are worried about what germs are being left on frequently used surfaces, with monkeys, we would not have to touch anything.

Instead of going to the front of your class to grab a handout, you can send your monkey.

When someone without a mask breathes all over the door you have to open, your monkey can open it for you.

If you cannot find more hand sanitizer, set the monkey loose in the building and it will come back with Gojo.

If you don't want to stand in line for 45 minutes at the dining hall, you could just send your new simian friend down to Redifer Commons to pick up your food.

Can’t make a review session for a class? Tell your primate pal to go take notes. (Results may vary with this technique).

It is really difficult to socialize and make new friends in this coronavirus-impacted college environment where students must remain six feet apart, wear masks and classes are mostly online.

Your university-issued monkey is a built in friend.

Instead of the default crappy icebreaker being, “What’s your year and major?” you just say your monkey’s genus and species.

“Hey I’m Braden and this is George. He’s a saimiri sciureus.” It’s a great conversation starter.

When you don’t want to hang out with the monkey, you can just send it over Old Main lawn. There are plenty of trees over there and they’ll probably just end up throwing a frisbee around.

Now you may still have questions like, “How are students supposed to care for, feed, and be responsible for a monkey?” “Is it ethical for students to have a pet monkey in a non-natural environment? and “Aren’t most monkeys an endangered species and illegal for private citizens to own?”

But I don’t have any good answers for these questions so I’m just not going to address them.