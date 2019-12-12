I gained a newfound appreciation for photography this semester; I realized it’s not as simple as pressing down on the shutter. Like other forms of journalism, it is a means to capture and interpret glimpses of the world, a way to showcase someone’s story.

I picked up a DSLR — a roughly $1200 camera — with zero photography experience. As the final class for my journalism major, I thought it would be fun to end off with a photojournalism course as an elective. It was an easy option, right?

On day one, I was already lost with the abundance of information I had to know — and these were just the basics. No one ever reads user manuals; we just wing it. But improvising with the wheels and buttons on the camera resulted in images washed out by the sun or tinted purple. At first, I was frustrated that my phone camera would guarantee a readable photo without all the adjustments the DSLR needed, but, after some practice, (and actually reading the manual) I was impressed with what I viewed on the camera’s display.

I enrolled in the class thinking my assignments would be laid out for me. I thought I’d be photographing public speakers at on-campus events. Instead, half of the work was figuring out who, what, when and where I would shoot. It was tougher, but I was glad to get the full experience by enlisting my own subjects.

Then came the photo story. I was assigned to find someone to meet up with on three separate occasions to showcase who they are. Fortunately, I didn’t have to find my subject; she found me.

An organizer of the Acres Project, a resource for autistic adults, emailed me suggesting we get in touch following a column I wrote about wanting to advocate for people with autism. For readers who are unfamiliar, I am on the autism spectrum and want to dispel stereotypes about the disorder and encourage the formation of resources for it. As autism is a spectrum, I fathomed the best way to generate understanding was to present diverse perspectives. I can give my own take, but I can do so much more by reporting someone else’s.

A few emails later, and I was at the Acres headquarters with Mary Krupa, formerly known as Penn State’s “squirrel girl.” The Collegian recently published a sort of “where are they now” article on Krupa and Sneezy, the squirrel she routinely dressed in costumes. Although I did not get the pleasure of photographing Sneezy’s good side, I did get the opportunity to illustrate snippets of Krupa’s life.

I got to explore Acres and was grateful to see there is actually a resource for autistic adults in State College. Plus, the project’s pets and sensory room made for eye-catching photos. I shadowed Krupa for a few hours as she volunteered at Shaver’s Creek, and I capitalized on camera angles when I was invited into owl enclosures as they were fed mice. I compiled a photo story, and I used captions to signify the resemblance between animals’ heightened senses and the sensory processing difficulties that often accompany autism in humans.

Best of all, I felt I had made a connection with someone, and I created a photo story that will hopefully make a difference and bolster more places like the Acres Project. An assignment and a camera were all it took for me to step forward and engage in a conversation that I might not have otherwise.