Mary Krupa, of State College, Pa. stands in front of a mural of puzzle pieces at the Acres Project. Multi-colored puzzle pieces are the symbol for autism.

 Courtesy of Madeline Messa

I gained a newfound appreciation for photography this semester; I realized it’s not as simple as pressing down on the shutter. Like other forms of journalism, it is a means to capture and interpret glimpses of the world, a way to showcase someone’s story.

I picked up a DSLR — a roughly $1200 camera — with zero photography experience. As the final class for my journalism major, I thought it would be fun to end off with a photojournalism course as an elective. It was an easy option, right?

On day one, I was already lost with the abundance of information I had to know — and these were just the basics. No one ever reads user manuals; we just wing it. But improvising with the wheels and buttons on the camera resulted in images washed out by the sun or tinted purple. At first, I was frustrated that my phone camera would guarantee a readable photo without all the adjustments the DSLR needed, but, after some practice, (and actually reading the manual) I was impressed with what I viewed on the camera’s display.

I enrolled in the class thinking my assignments would be laid out for me. I thought I’d be photographing public speakers at on-campus events. Instead, half of the work was figuring out who, what, when and where I would shoot. It was tougher, but I was glad to get the full experience by enlisting my own subjects.

Then came the photo story. I was assigned to find someone to meet up with on three separate occasions to showcase who they are. Fortunately, I didn’t have to find my subject; she found me.

Snow falls as Mary Krupa invites Rufous, a one-eyed Eastern screech owl, to perch on her gloved hand at Shaver’s Creek. Krupa said she connects with owls because she believes they are similar to people on the autism spectrum in that their senses can become overwhelmed. 

An organizer of the Acres Project, a resource for autistic adults, emailed me suggesting we get in touch following a column I wrote about wanting to advocate for people with autism. For readers who are unfamiliar, I am on the autism spectrum and want to dispel stereotypes about the disorder and encourage the formation of resources for it. As autism is a spectrum, I fathomed the best way to generate understanding was to present diverse perspectives. I can give my own take, but I can do so much more by reporting someone else’s.

A few emails later, and I was at the Acres headquarters with Mary Krupa, formerly known as Penn State’s “squirrel girl.” The Collegian recently published a sort of “where are they now” article on Krupa and Sneezy, the squirrel she routinely dressed in costumes. Although I did not get the pleasure of photographing Sneezy’s good side, I did get the opportunity to illustrate snippets of Krupa’s life.

I got to explore Acres and was grateful to see there is actually a resource for autistic adults in State College. Plus, the project’s pets and sensory room made for eye-catching photos. I shadowed Krupa for a few hours as she volunteered at Shaver’s Creek, and I capitalized on camera angles when I was invited into owl enclosures as they were fed mice. I compiled a photo story, and I used captions to signify the resemblance between animals’ heightened senses and the sensory processing difficulties that often accompany autism in humans.

Best of all, I felt I had made a connection with someone, and I created a photo story that will hopefully make a difference and bolster more places like the Acres Project. An assignment and a camera were all it took for me to step forward and engage in a conversation that I might not have otherwise.

