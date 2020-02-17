For about a year of my time at Penn State, I didn’t have health insurance.

While college is a time to grow through facing new life experience and lessons in living alone, debts and more, I was facing a completely different lesson that mostly low-income citizens have to face every day — obtaining proper health insurance.

If you have steady healthcare and never had to think about applying for your own, it is certainly something to be thankful for. Under the Affordable Care Act, young adults are able to stay on their parent’s health care until they are 26, but that is not always an option for students.

In the past two years, my mother’s healthcare has been on and off — her work was between insurances and we were left without healthcare. I had to take advantage of cheaper health care resources, paying around $100 at health clinics when I had a medical emergency.

Recently, I sprained my ankle while breaking in a new pair of shoes and refused to go to the doctor knowing it would cost money out of my pocket. Despite not knowing what was wrong with my ankle and even limping in pain to class, I pushed off the fact that the pain could be a serious long term problem. I did not want to ask friends or my family for help; I didn't want to feel helpless.

Despite having health insurance previously, it wasn’t that great. I remember when my brother and I went to the dentist office covered by our insurance, we had to sit in a foldable beach chair where a cart was rolled up to clean our teeth.

But still, it was healthcare and a lot less concerning than having no healthcare at all. Many students do not worry about the subject of health care because of their parents’ plans. But if a parent works for themselves or a health care situation arises, students may face problems finding how to get health care that can fit into a college budget.

My friend recently went off of her parent’s health insurance due to financial reasons. She was waiting to get insurance again through the government’s Medicaid, which gives low-income citizens health insurance.

When she received the news her Medicaid went through, the first thing she did was get her teeth cleaned — she had not had dental insurance for three years.

Another friend of mine got in an accident driving up to State College last year. To be cautious, he went to the hospital to get tested for a concussion, and when it was all said and done, he left with a $10,000 medical bill. He had to take only one class the following semester so he could pick up work hours to pay off the bill.

These situations happen more than college students might think.

Penn State requires their students to have health insurance to attend the university. They also offer students insurance at $198 a month for full coverage. While this can be nice for those students who can no longer stay under their parent’s insurance, the price per month is unlikely for many low-income students, considering other college expenses.

In every approaching election, health care coverage is always debated. Many disagree with potential healthcare plans because of its ultimate increase in taxation. I want voters to consider the individuals, like many college students, who without free healthcare, or at least cheaper healthcare, will not be able to tend to any medical needs.

According to a report from Lookout Mountain Group, a collection of university health officials and other experts who formed after Barack Obama’s election, college students are one of the largest groups of Americans without insurance.

Since Obamacare brought the introduction of new healthcare plans like the Affordable Care Act in 2010, the proportion of students without health insurance has dropped from 19 percent to 8.7 percent, as of 2016. These decreasing numbers do not indicate that the problem is gone, but shows how affordable healthcare can truly help millions.

No student should have to avoid the doctor, wait three years to get their teeth cleaned, or take a semester off to work to pay medical bills.

There is a reason we came to Penn State — to get an education. That is the only focus that all students should have, even those individuals who were born into low income families.

Medicaid is a viable option for many, but its continuous discussion in politics to lessen provided coverage is selfish for those who have never worried whether they can afford a doctors visit. I see a possible future of colleges assuring they can afford proper medical insurance, whether that be through the help of the government or the university.

But as of now, Penn State’s health insurance is surely unaffordable for any college student paying expenses on their own. I hope to see a future where no student has to worry about their expenses over their education.