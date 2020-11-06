Although I wasn’t old enough to vote during the 2016 presidential election, I can’t help but compare my experiences as a young, politically-active female who’s been negatively impacted during America’s ongoing tumultuous political climate.

On Election Day 2016, I campaigned in the hopes of boosting my resume, getting extra credit for one of my classes and getting an excused absence from school.

I had no idea what I was in for that day as a young woman standing outside of a polling place in Central Pennsylvania.

I was verbally harassed by voters from both sides of the aisle as they entered the polls. People called me obscenities and hurled insults in my direction.

I was even interviewed by a Buzzfeed News reporter after one incident with an older female voter almost took a physical turn.

I will never forget that experience to this day. Not just because it was a turning point in my belief system, but because I still experienced these truths on Election Day 2020.

When voting on Tuesday, I was flipped off by anti-maskers, told my vote didn’t matter by a group of men and heard those same obscenities from 2016.

And the sad part is that I wasn’t even surprised.

Even though American women were granted the right to vote over 100 years ago, we still struggle to have our voices heard in the political “man’s world” we are currently in.

I want to preface that I’m extremely thankful to have the right to vote, unlike so many other women in countries where their voices are denied. However, I feel that in this country, women are still facing obstacles.

The United Nations even found that politics was still considered as a “male domain” and that many women feel unwelcoming and hostile energy when doing anything politically involved, whether it be voting or canvassing.

As a young woman who has experienced the hostile nature of others when my voice — along with the voices of every other American citizen — should matter most, I can truthfully say I’m disgusted by America’s political system.

I shouldn’t be harassed by my elders at the polls regardless of who I’m voting for, and neither should any other young woman.

I feel that’s especially prevalent as our reproductive rights, wages, employment opportunities and many other inequalities are going to be decided by straight, white, cisgender men for the next four years no matter who wins the 2020 presidential election.

Women shouldn’t be referred to as a voting demographic. We should be referred to as human beings regardless of how young and politically active we are.