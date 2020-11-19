My aunt’s an artist; she has been for my entire life.

And more and more, as each month slowly and excruciatingly comes to an end during this pandemic, I find myself appreciating her work more than I ever have before.

On Saturday, I went to a virtual talk she gave sponsored by our local art gallery in Abington, Pennsylvania.

As I listened to her speak and tell the story about her art that I have had memorized since I was about 5 years old, I began to realize how much I needed to hear it again while I was quarantined in my room.

She has taught me that you can make art out of anything — paint, glue or even nail polish.

My aunt, Adele Kubel, has started making paintings with nail polish during quarantine. Moving into my apartment this year, she gave me two of her nail polish paintings both filled with flowers and tons of color.

Whenever I look at those paintings, I’m reminded that you can make something out of anything.

Art is an outlet for expression, a way to release the buildup of emotions that have been piling up during the coronavirus outbreak.

And if there is anything good that the coronavirus has done, it’s that it has allowed me more time than I have had in awhile, to feel.

Even Penn State has tapped into art as a meaningful resource by utilizing virtual exhibitions to keep the community engaged at the Palmer Museum of Art and the HUB-Robeson Galleries.

Former Penn State swimmer Teddy Perelli publicizes his art on his Instagram page to share how he copes with his mental health during the pandemic through his paintings — just one example of how art can have an impact.

Coronavirus has forced art museums and galleries to close their doors, pushing these cultural institutions into financial insecurity and furthermore isolating art from the public.

Art can strengthen the social fabric of communities and create deeper bonds by sharing what people have made with one another.

Art should never be kept separate from the larger part of society. And though the coronavirus has created challenges regarding sharing art, media is one tool starting to change that.

By utilizing social media, Zoom and the Internet, art is becoming more and more accessible to people all over the world.

And I think people are also beginning to realize just how important it is for us to survive.