Teenage Victory Songs, a musical blog dedicated to all things Weezer, began its review of the band's 1996 album Pinkerton with the following: "Like Hamlet is a young man’s play, Pinkerton is a young man’s album."

With this list in mind, here's my own contribution: “Moby Dick” is a young man's novel, what with its smoldering metaphysical angst peculiar to the 18-29 age group.

Since I won't be young forever (indeed, my contract with Penn State is due to expire at the end of this semester), I decided to dive deep into the only Great American Novel that also functions as a whaling manual.

This last fact is important: “Moby Dick” is frequently listed as an encyclopedic novel, a concept coined by literary critic Edward Mendelson to describe novels that "attempt to render the full range of knowledge and beliefs of a particular culture."

Herman Melville, when writing the book, relied heavily upon scientific treatises about the sperm whale as a species and his own short career as a whaler. Whaling, as a science and subculture, provided the lenses through which Melville analyzed 19th century American culture.

Accordingly, “Moby Dick” is dense — infamously so. When I mention my reading of the novel, most people respond with a sentence best summed up as: "Well, I hope you enjoy near-ubiquitous diatribes and diversions on the most minute and obscure details of cetology."

Turns out, I do frequently enjoy such diatribes and diversions. Setting out to read “Moby Dick” is like enrolling in Cetology 101, but where all the textbooks date from the 18th and 19th century. Because the novel discusses various other fields and specialties of knowledge, from theology to economics to mythology, you can expand the analogy by including a professor whose lectures are peppered with random factoids relating to the seven other Ph.D.'s they've earned.

With all this in mind, I like to consider “Moby Dick” as the informal sixth class of my last semester. Penn State may have rejected my plan to count these informal credits toward my GPA, but no matter. At least I can now share my various notes and observations from this eccentric class with a general audience (here's looking at you, mom).

It's OK if reading challenges you

Let's face it: social media has ruined our brains. One of the most popular genres of tweet on Twitter are lamentations about losing the ability to read three novels in one week, posted by twenty-somethings in college while reminiscing about their glory days in middle school.

Leaving aside the now-disgraced Reading Olympics trophies, the phenomenon is distressing on multiple other fronts. It's also a result of two unfortunate trends converging: the corrosive effects of digital culture on our ape brains, and the predominance of young adult fiction in a world where a staggering amount of people are not young adults.

A study conducted by the American Psychological Association found that (actual) young adults are more likely to scroll through Instagram rather than read books, magazines and other long-form literary content. Literature provides an excellent outlet to flex your imagination and expand your limited worldview. Destructive decreases in literary engagement only dulls the mind and is akin to steeping it in a vat of ignorance.

All this is concerning enough, but another demographic tidbit only embitters the pot: roughly 55% of young adult fiction readers are bonafide adults. Obviously, there's nothing inherently wrong with the genre, especially since it provides an excellent introduction to harder works of fiction, and people of all ages should read such works with no shame. The problem only arises when YA fiction becomes your sole exposure to the wider world of literature.

Statistically speaking, your typical YA work of fiction is written at a junior high to high school reading level. When your engagement with the written word goes only as far as what it did in middle school, you’re limiting your possibilities.

And this is what I find so exhilarating about Moby Dick: it's profound and strange and flaunts both qualities without compromise. Harbor no doubt about it, the novel is difficult and almost every page sends me running to the online dictionary. But that same sense of hustle-and-bustle pervades the entire book and animates my own desire to finish the tome. Melville's passion drips off every sentence and is, frankly, contagious.

Since beginning to read the novel in early December, I've decided to recycle some worn notebooks and jot down every unknown word (with its corresponding definition) within them. Needless to say, the first notebook has been stuffed with foreign words and new additions to my vocabulary. It's mental exercise, but like all exercise, the effort is infinitely worth it.

Writing should be creative and fun

Herman Melville literally broke his brain in the process of writing Moby Dick. No, he did not go insane, but he was never able to operate at the same level of literary ingenuity again.

For most of us, writing is a hassle and numbs the mind in the opposite direction: we write not as an outlet of creative expression, but out of either academic or professional fidelity. The final result (whether it be an essay or cover letter) is quickly produced and then quickly forgotten, assigned to the memory files as just another grueling task we've defeated.

A nice compromise position between mind-breaking creativity and mind-numbing tedium should be strived for. Every creative act should be an act of joy and love, and the fact that society often forces us to write in dry contexts, all the while muting our unique voice in the process, hinders our enthusiasm for self-expression.

There are sentences in Moby Dick that, if submitted to current English teachers and professors, will receive red pen edits all over. Melville's prose is frequently overwrought, and his vocabulary borders on the supernatural. Yet Moby Dick never feels tired or tedious, since Melville's aforementioned passion never tires out.

Reading Melville play with the English language and stretch it to its limits has been a tremendous boon to my linguistic playfulness. He writes sentences to express emotions , and though his writing can become robust, this robustness is in service of emotional authenticity. Compare this to the prose of modern-day science and philosophy, which often darts to robustness, not to reveal, but to conceal.

The main character of the novel, who prefers if you call him Ishmael, writes that a “...whale ship was my Yale College and my Harvard.”

Most people probably carry the implicit belief that you need two degrees from each institution to even make sense of this stuff, which is hogwash of the highest order. If Herman Melville didn’t need to attend ivy-poisoned colleges to write the book, then you don't need to attend one to read it.

So what are you waiting for: go and enroll in Penn State’s cheapest (unofficial) class.