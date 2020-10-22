The past few weeks have been tinged with frustration and exasperation as I tried to figure out how I was going to vote in this year’s presidential election.

And it wasn’t just me: Peter, Janis, Cynthia, Michelle and many more are constantly texting my phone every day to find out how I am going to vote, too.

Currently, I am registered to vote in State College, but in the midst of the pandemic, I considered submitting a mail-in ballot to protect myself from being exposed to the coronavirus.

However, the more research I did, the more I became skeptical of mail-in ballots, especially since some of my roommates have not even received their ballots yet.

Simple mistakes such as forgetting to sign the form in sending in the ballot too late can result in your vote going unaccounted for. And in July, more than 50,000 absentee or mail-in ballots had already been rejected for arriving past deadline, through no fault of the voter.

I have decided to vote in person this year fully knowing the risk because I cannot trust that my vote will be counted in the mail. Having my voice heard matters to me, because back in 2016 at 16 years old I was unable to make an impact on the outcome of the election, and now that I can I am not willing to let it go.

Nevertheless, I should not have to choose between prioritizing my safety or my constitutional rights. It goes to show how broken our voting system is in our country and how it has never been easy to go out and vote.

I remember trying to register to vote when I turned 18 and facing so many obstacles since I did not have a driver’s license yet. After many failed attempts of trying to register online and searching for promised emails of confirmation from the government that I never received, I ended up physically mailing in my voter registration.

The experience made me question how many other people struggle registering to vote.

The challenges that have always existed with voter registration in the United States have only been exasperated by the coronavirus pandemic during this year’s presidential election.