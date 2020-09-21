Editor’s note: The following column is satire. Braden is able to lift up a sewer grate. At least that's what he kept telling us.

Deep below University Park’s buildings and roads lies a dark secret.

Students walk across campus without a care in the world, while under their feet there are catacombs. Who knows the extent of the conspiracy underneath Penn State?

I am, of course, referring to the (in)famous “Penn State tunnels” (ooooo spooooky).

If you have become too indoctrinated by Penn State, University Park has a large system of maintenance tunnels that stretch through a large part of campus.

If you’ve ever stood on top of a warm grate on a cold January day while walking to class, you were standing on top of the tunnels.

According to the university, these tunnels were originally created for maintenance and as fallout shelters during the Cold War, but they are now rarely used due to environmental hazards such as asbestos (which sounds like a made-up word to me) and dangerous levels of heat.

But are we really going to accept such a reasonable and straightforward answer? I don’t think so.

If the tunnels are not a nefarious secret, then why aren’t students allowed to use them? Because they are unsafe and inconvenient?

No! Penn State is hiding something.

I am going to find out what.

Now the heart of all good journalism is speculation with evidence to the contrary. If there’s no evidence of any wrongdoing then there must be a cover-up.

How deep does the conspiracy go? (Get it… Did you see what I did there?).

My guess, which is essentially fact and never questioned, is that President Eric Barron uses the tunnels to get around campus.

Think about it. I have never seen Barron around campus.

As the president of a major university, it would not be unusual for me never to have met him. No… I don’t think so.

I’m a special and incredibly humble person. He must be using the tunnels.

There is only one way to prove my theory.

I must descend into the tunnels and find out what is really going. That’s why I was attempting to open a maintenance grate on a cold Friday night.

The grate just would not budge. I used all of my strength to try to open it and hurt my arm.

But I didn’t cry, and I’m not crying right just thinking about it… I’m really strong.

I’ve almost lifted the bar with no weights on it.

A normal journalist would have just given up at this point, but I knew there was a scoop. So I wiped the beads of sweat — not tears — away from my face and shined a flashlight into the tunnel.

What I saw shocked me.

It looked like a rundown maintenance tunnel, not at all like the underground utopian society that I know the university is hiding beneath our feet.

Also, there were these grayish flakes I kept breathing in and I got a headache.

With the evidence I have acquired, there is only one explanation: there is a second set of secret tunnels beneath these ones.

This conspiracy goes even deeper than I first thought.

Who knows, maybe there’s another set of tunnels underneath that one, and another beneath the third set.

We’re all just living in one giant conspiracy tunnel. Isn’t life just a run-down maintenance tunnel with asbestos?

MORE SATIRE

Satire | Will coronavirus testing at Penn State lead to the creation of my clone? Penn State has begun to randomly test students for the coronavirus in an effort to mitigate the virus’ spread on-campus and in the community. When I took my test, I had to spit into a tube for 20 minutes.