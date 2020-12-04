I think I can speak for most college students when I say we’re starting to feel anxious as coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket across the country.

Not only is the virus itself terrifying, but our opportunities to further professional experiences outside of the classroom are scarce.

I feel I am getting embarrassingly desperate as I apply to every possible internship that says “communications” in front of the title name… to no avail.

At the start of the pandemic, Edwin Koc, CNBC’s director of research, public policy and legislative affairs for the National Association of Colleges and Employers, found that 16% of employers had revoked internship offers.

He continued to note that most summer 2020 internships were canceled, postponed or pared down.

As students prepare their resumes and cover letters for summer 2021 internships, the gap widens.

An intern for NBC News THINK, Mansee Khurana, urged companies searching for college interns to realize that amid the coronavirus pandemic, “students are performing a high-stakes balancing act.”

Students are adapting to virtual learning — something that’s not a preference among many students — while juggling other responsibilities.

Most jarring, Khurana said, “the pressure to do well in school seems to disregard the fact that young people are rarely just students anymore.”

I couldn’t agree more.

My current grades may not compare to when I was learning in a classroom, but my drive to further my experience in a professional setting has grown.

The Journal of Accountancy found that hiring college interns amid the coronavirus pandemic also grows their emotional intelligence.

It said the five components of emotional intelligence students gain through internships are self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, empathy and social skills.

Ill-prepared students might not be as versed in these skills once they’ve graduated if they don’t get internship experience now.

I understand it is probably hard for companies to take on extra hands right now, as CNBC also said 26.4 million people were out of their jobs at the start of the pandemic.

However, college students’ extra hands are always available to alleviate the stress from the professionals — even during a global pandemic.

Although the pandemic is raging on, college students’ motivation and dedication to obtain internships hasn’t slowed, and the lack of opportunities is discouraging.

College students: lift your heads.

I’ve come to learn that opportunities come when you are most passionate about them.

This pandemic is simply a roadblock in our prospective professional lives.