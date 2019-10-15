The next in a seemingly never ending series of Democratic debates is tonight and there are 12 candidates participating.

But I have a feeling after tonight's debate, the field will get widdled down significantly and several of the "lower-tier" candidates will likely end their campaigns, which means the debate could be a make-or-break scenario for many.

It's glaring that the candidate most in need of a good performance is former Vice President Joe Biden.

The former six-term Senator from Delaware struggled to defend his record and appear in step with the Democratic base at last week's LGBTQ Forum.

Biden also struggled in previous debates when he gave questionable answers about race and the legacy of slavery as well as climate change — two other important issues to Democratic voters.

Beyond any of that however, it's the first debate since the House of Representatives announced it would pursue an impeachment inquiry against President Trump — which conveniently deals with Joe Biden's son and his dealings with a Ukranian company.

This column isn't about Biden or impeachment and whether or not it should be pursued (it should).

This is about the debate, the implications and who has the most to gain.

The two clear front-runners to watch are Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Sanders just had a heart attack and announced he's lightening his already impressive and robust campaign schedule and at 78 years old, he's finally drawing critiques about his age and whether he's up to the task of running for President or even worthy of being elected.

The Vermont Senator was candid about what happened and its subsequent impact on him, but that's where his strength is.

From a mental acuity, grasp of policy and presence of actual convictions perspective, Sanders still rivals his much younger counterparts.

He's long been on the right side of history when it comes to civil rights, the environment, fighting income inequality and a whole host of other issues.

He articulates a clear, progressive vision for the country and understands nuance and has a folksiness to him that a lot of his competitors would be wise to copy in some capacity.

The debate also gives him a chance to both defend his fitness for office and to point out the legitimate differences between him and the other progressive candidate, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Warren meanwhile will need to improve her progressive bona fides and commit to proposals like Medicare-for-All and other key points of Sanders' campaign if she wants to win over those voters.

There will also be competition for the centrist lane with candidates like Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar painting themselves as half-measures between a conservative Democrat like John Delaney and left-wing populists like Sanders and Warren.

Both Buttigieg and Klobuchar as well as others, have attacked their left-wing colleagues for ideas that they deem either "dangerous," "too ambitious" or just generally bad policy whereas businessman Andrew Yang has positioned himself to the left on a lot of issues, but hasn't gone as far left as Sanders and yet hasn't criticized the Senator.

While I ardently disagree with that assessment of Sanders and Warren, there is certainly a centrist wing of the Democratic Party and it's one that will likely be highly coveted.

Ultimately, I expect impeachment to be a large part of the conversation in the debate, but the tried-and-true Democratic issues like gun control, higher education, healthcare and the environment will likely also be topics of discussion.

My guess is Sanders, Warren, Senator Cory Booker, Yang and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Juilan Castro will do the best jobs, while Joe Biden needs something like a hail mary pass to prove he's still worthy.

As for the the other candidates like Klobuchar, Buttigieg or Senator Kamala Harris, I have a feeling they'll have decent performances, stick around for a while because of hubris and ego before eventually dropping out and continuing their day jobs or positioning for other runs for office.

Ultimately though it's Joe Biden who's got the most to lose — or gain — from the debate.