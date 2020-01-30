The blaze from Australia is emitting a literal smoke signal for help.

Apocalyptic fires have resulted in a catastrophic one billion animal deaths. Yes, one billion. As in the equivalent of one-seventh of the human population on Earth.

We’ve all seen the photos of parched koalas begging for drinks from a humans’ water bottles and that video of a woman rescuing a charred koala from the flames — that second one still sadly died from its injuries.

Also victims to the bushfires are insects, animals native to Australia, vegetation and potentially entire species. Animals that are not directly killed by the fires are still at risk due to their changed environment, such as with loss of cover and less food.

I’m not making you think of suffering kangaroos and dead koalas out of cruelty; I’m doing it because it could be a reason for people to finally care about climate change.

People are odd. I’ve written multiple pieces on climate change already, but there are always people who don’t care about the effects on their own species. There are the people who don’t care that my family in Houston lost their homes to Hurricane Harvey, who don’t want to act because climate change is too impersonal to them.

But you mention fluffy animals, and those people have a change of heart.

Thousands of handmade mittens for injured koalas were donated — so many that the organization collecting them asked that people stop sending them. A Facebook fundraiser collected $13 million in 48 hours for Australia fire services, whereas it took about a month for Team Trees to raise the same amount.

Climate change is too urgent of an issue to be judgmental of the selective people[1] who don’t care until cuteness is at stake. All I want is for more people to care. The more people who care, the greater the pressure on politicians to stop sucking up to big corporations and to start incorporating policy to reduce emissions, to actually try to keep the global temperature from rising.

Australia has reliably been the canary in the coalmine that is the world. With a shrill call, it warns of disaster soon to come. It is the first to know, and its warning should be heeded.

Australia’s fires burned multiple times the amount of land affected by the 2018 California fires. On Jan. 21, the New York Times reported that 16 million acres burned in New South Wales and Victoria in Australia. The burned area is also largely populated, resulting in the destruction of homes and the loss of lives.

Fanning the flames, Australian media backs politicians’ climate denial, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison would rather enjoy vacation than acknowledge the extent of the fire’s devastation. The New York Times said the unfavorable response is contributing to Australia “committing climate suicide.”

Now that the canary has sung, it’s time to stop ignoring what we already knew. We either take immediate action to reinforce the coal mine, or we sit idly by until it collapses on top of us.