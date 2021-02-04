Even though I still am staying safe and doing all the necessary precautions during this pandemic, I am also completely getting bored of this lifestyle.

Being home during the start of the semester due to the delay of in-person classes, the troubles of feeling lonely and isolated during this pandemic can be particularly heighted.

I believe the remote beginning of the semester was the right call by the university to protect a high influx of student coronavirus cases that could occur due to everyone arriving at once, and the beginning of the spring 2021 semester being the peak of flu season.

I do not enjoy that going back to school was pushed back and that online education is still prevailing more and more due to the coronavirus. Is going back partially in-person going to risk going back in-person fully?

I do want to go back for this in-person portion of the semester, but I am worried it is going to take a step backward if we do.

What if we go back and things get worse? What will happen after that?

Even if things go downhill, I only want to go back to school and enjoy Penn State to get some form of a college experience. Being home is not benefiting me.

I have been home since Thanksgiving break, and I am the kind of person who needs to be with people. That has been a big problem for me with this pandemic.

Personally, I love my family and they are the best, but I do not know how much longer I can take being inside my house. I want to go back to school.

Do not get me wrong, being safe is my number one priority right now. However, I just want to get back to school for the semester and I know that is coming soon.

I think everyone is done being stuck inside of their houses, dorms, or apartments after almost a year of the coronavirus.

It is getting to a point where I want out of this nightmare, but I do not want to risk my safety to live a life again, because a normal life is going to come someday.

While I need to get out of my house, I have made the most of this pandemic. The toll it has taken on my education, my social life, and my physical/mental health has been significant.

Being home is just not fun for me because I would just rather be at Penn State. I socially distanced from friends and I had more freedom while at school.

At home, it is almost as if I am stuck and there is no fun to do besides watching TikToks and watching old movies with my mom. I hope I can relate to many people with these struggles.