While Election Day has sparked some crazy comments from all kinds of people in the political world, some of the NCAA’s football coaches have made similar head-scratching statements.

College football players were exempt from “countable athletically related activities” on Election Day thanks to a new rule by the NCAA, which, for some reason, confused coaches like Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Florida’s Dan Mullen.

"I didn't really understand the day off thing. Most of all our guys are going to have already been voted," Swinney said on Oct. 8, whose Tigers are currently ranked No. 1 in the nation.

I understand Swinney’s point.

He’s got a big game coming up against No. 4 Notre Dame on Saturday, and his starting quarterback and likely No.1 overall NFL draft pick in Trevor Lawrence will be sidelined for the second straight game after testing positive for the coronavirus.

But this is bigger than football, and he should understand that.

Tuesday was the most important Election Day since, I don’t know, 1860 when Lincoln was elected?

As a known man of faith, I have a feeling his comments had more to do with making sure his players don’t vote. Because who do 18-22 year-olds tend to vote for?

Hm.

I’m not accusing Dabo Swinney of engaging in voter suppression, but I’m also not not accusing him.

"There's going to be a few who will go vote here,” Swinney said. “Certainly, always have time to go get that done, but that's what [the NCAA] passed, so that's going to definitely change things for everybody."

What exactly is it going to change, though?

The Tigers have been a well-oiled machine for years and are currently on a 36-game regular season win streak.

Will the Irish be a tough test for the Tigers? Maybe. But backup quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei played excellently last week in their win over Boston College.

Yes, practice is important — but in the current state of our nation, voting is more of a priority.

Dabo isn’t the only one with this mindset either.

“It’s actually unfortunate to me the NCAA did this,” Mullen, whose No. 8 Gators missed two games in a row earlier in the season due to a coronavirus outbreak, said. “[It’s] kind of disappointing.”

When you’ve missed all that practice because your team couldn’t get a grip on a deadly virus that has taken nearly 230,000 American lives, you don’t have much room to talk about missing one more practice.

The program should be used to it by now.

Meanwhile, James Franklin has been quite vocal about his desire for his players to participate in the election no matter who they support.

“We’re not telling anybody who to vote for or what to vote, we’re trying to get our young people active in the process,” Franklin said in a press conference on Oct. 1. “We want our young people to be active in the process, to do their own research, to have their own opinions and then vote how they see fit.”

It’s fair to say Franklin has been criticized after his team’s 0-2 start, but regardless of your feelings on the field, you cannot deny his love for his players, as well as democracy itself.

Any coach willing to speak out and advocate for voting is a great leader and role model, and Franklin is doing a great thing by using his very powerful voice.

“We all have a duty and a responsibility to be active in what's going on in our democracy and in our country,” Franklin said on Nov. 5. “It's a right that we have fought for, it's a right that we have earned. It's something that some people and some countries would love to have, and I think maybe for a period of time that we took some of those rights for granted.”

Down south, Mullen also said the team had “a big thing set for the whole team to do a team vote.”

I’ll raise him this: no, you didn’t.

Mullen had to have known in advance that he could not organize any team activities, so he’s lying through his teeth with that quote.

Like Clemson, the Gators also have a top-5 opponent in No. 5 Georgia this weekend.

I understand that as a coach, it can be frustrating missing a day of practice, but both Georgia and Notre Dame are also missing practice. This is not exclusive to Clemson and Florida.

Practice harder than your opponent in the other days of practice and you’ll be fine, right?

I guess we’ll see.

Both Swinney and Mullen have also been vocal about needing to play during a global pandemic, but that’s a column for a different time, considering Florida was ravaged and Clemson is without its star quarterback.

Election Day is important.

It should be a national holiday for everyone in America, and everyone deserves the chance to vote.

I voted on Election Day because I wanted to get the experience for the first time. Most of these players hopefully got that same opportunity as well.

Players should not be and — thankfully — were not deprived of their uninterrupted chance to vote, and I commend the NCAA on taking the right stance on such a crucial time in American history.