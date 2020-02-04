In the exciting, anxiety-ridden weeks leading up to freshman year, one of the most highly discussed topics among my high school friends and I surrounded our living situations for the year to come.

Some planned to live with friends from home, while others were making the leap of uncertainty with a randomly assigned roommate or one they connected with through Facebook.

Regardless of which route everyone was taking, however, one fact of this situation became quite clear to me: this was going to be something unlike what most of us had experienced before.

Although some may have experience sharing a room with a sibling or other family member prior to their college years, choosing to live with someone who is essentially a stranger to you holds a completely different set of circumstances.

The interactions involved in day-to-day living between two siblings are bound to feel more natural or relaxed than those between two people who just met. Regardless of how close one is with their siblings, they have been living together their whole lives — a factor which encourages them to feel at ease.

This connection cannot be replicated — at least not immediately — in any randomly assigned roommate. Even sharing a room with a close friend from high school cannot quite match this sibling relationship, seeing as most friends have likely never spent more than a few days together at one time.

Because of this distinct difference in interaction, the process of growing accustomed to living with a roommate in college is unique to any other living situation.

On top of handling the multitude of other new dynamics being introduced to college freshmen, they are also tasked with getting to know their roommate or roommates — and roommates’ living patterns.

Everyone handles themselves differently on all fronts, including their organizational level, the frequency at which they clean their rooms, the hours at which they sleep and the length of time it takes them to get ready in the morning.

The unique nature of this scenario not only means that one must go through the process of learning their roommate’s habits, but it also means these two separate lifestyles must learn to peacefully coexist.

This coordination is precisely what makes adjusting to sharing a room so challenging. It is more than just the interaction between two people — who may or may not know each other at all. It is also about the interaction of their lifestyles, a communication which takes time to accomplish fully.

It is in this time of uncertainty that a lot of roommates drift from each other. Not all lifestyles naturally work well together, and this can cause separation.

Then comes the issue of personality differences: introvert versus extrovert, quiet and reserved versus bold and outgoing.

I myself have always been closer to the introvert end of the spectrum. I certainly value time spent with friends and treasure the moments I have had the privilege of sharing with the important people in my life, but at the end of the day I also love returning to my own space and being alone for a while.

For me, this is a method of recharging and hitting the reset button so that I can venture out again the next day with the energy to be friendly and engaged with those around me. Without this alone time, I do not feel like myself, and I fear that my lack of enthusiasm in these moments comes across as disrespectful to others.

Unfortunately, sharing a room in college does not always allow for this alone time. Despite the busy nature of each day, both roommates will eventually need to return to the dorm when it is time to settle in for the evening. After all, this space is the only one that provides the comfort and privacy of a home, so it is natural that it would be sought out for these purposes.

Although sharing a room has meant sacrificing some alone time and becoming accustomed to the lifestyle and habits of a roommate, I am still under the belief that this experience has positively impacted me and can be beneficial for others as well.

Sharing a room has taught me how to be more communicative of my opinions — a skill that I sometimes struggle with, even around close friends and family — and it has reminded me to be considerate of other people and their desires even when my natural response may be to think for myself.

In addition to teaching me a few new skills, sharing a room has also provided me with a certain degree of comfort. I recognize that I may be a bit biased in saying this since I have had the incredible opportunity to live with my cousin and close friend, but I truly believe sharing a room provides me with the human interaction and support that I need each day.

When I return to our room at the end of a busy day, I have so greatly appreciated having my roommate there to exchange stories with and take my mind off of my homework and responsibilities for a while. I have loved having someone with whom to get meals, all without much planning or effort, and I have enjoyed each moment of laughter we have shared over hearing random screeches from downtown through our cracked window.

Most importantly, however, I have been exceptionally grateful for the opportunity to have someone beside me through all that this crazy, new college life has to offer. Whether I am going to sleep for the night or arising groggily the next morning, I know that my roommate is right there experiencing the same new schedule, a fact that has reminded me that I am not alone in this freshman-year journey.

This alone has made all the difference in helping me to feel comfortable at Penn State, but I understand that my situation is quite fortunate and that others are completely valid in not feeling the same connection to their roommate(s) as I have to mine. For anyone who is nervous about starting college with this new roommate dynamic, however, I say don’t let it hold you back by any means.

View this as a unique opportunity to learn and grow, and try to be open-minded about the experience. Then, even if things do not go as you would have hoped, you will have gained something from it that cannot be acquired any other way.

This period of your life is truly just that: one tick on the timeline of your existence, and it will eventually pass. How you choose to handle the situation is what ultimately affects how positive or negative the experience is for you, and I suggest that anyone who is feeling unsure about sharing a room to work toward this exact positivity.