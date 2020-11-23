Editor’s Note: Braden still eats baby food. He is not qualified to share recipes. Please do not try any of these recipes or eat anything that is being cooked in this recipe collection.

As we approach this Thanksgiving, we should all keep in mind what’s important and what we are thankful for.

I’m not talking about friends or family, but food. Specifically the food we eat.

Thanksgiving is not about spending time with loved ones or taking stock of one’s life, but instead engorging yourself with as much food as possible.

In that spirit, I have compiled a collection of some of my favorite recipes for you and your family to enjoy this holiday season.

Turkey

This is the big kahuna. If you screw up the turkey, then your family will disown you — as they should. If you don’t want to bring dishonor to your family, you’ll want to set your oven to anywhere between 200 and 400 degrees fahrenheit.

For prepping the turkey, all you need to do is grab a few random spices (salt, pepper, cilantro, baking powder… all the essential spices).

Pop that bad boy into the oven — lifting with your knees not your back — and leave it there for a few hours. Once you see the oven smoking, you know the turkey is ready.

You can’t successfully remove the turkey until you burn your hand on the oven and proceed to scream every expletive you know.

Stuffing

Legally speaking, anything that you stuff inside a turkey can be stuffing. Therefore, instead of having that gross bread mush, stuff the turkey with whatever you want.

Cool ranch doritos? Stuff them in. Strawberry milkshake? Stuff it in. York Peppermint Patties? Stuff them in that dead bird’s corpse. All this and more can be stuffing if you just believe.

Sweet Potatoes

When you go to the grocery store to get the food items for your Thanksgiving dinner, you will face the most difficult decision in your entire life: do you get sweet potatoes or yams?

What is the difference between a sweet potato and a yam? What is the point of any of this? Is there any meaning to my life? Don’t the cosmos laugh at the absurdity of our smallness and meaningless in the face of existence? How can we ever make a decision with the lack of certainty over what a starch is?

Once you get off the floor, wipe the tears from your face and recover from the existential dread that comes from the sweet potato versus yam ontological dichotomy, decide just to get marshmallows instead since that’s what everyone really wants from sweet potato casserole.

Green Bean Casserole

Take a time machine back to a Siberian Gulag in 1927 and take whatever they’re serving the political prisoners.

Then pour fried onions on top.

Bread Rolls

Take slices of sandwich bread and roll them into fancy shapes.

Serve heated.

Cranberries

Any red berry automatically becomes a cranberry from November to December, so you should wander in your backyard until you find something red and growing on a vine.

Then toss these cranberries into a pot with water and a little bit of sugar and bring it to a boil.

Now, a “watched pot never boils.” Therefore, you must blindfold yourself and cook the rest of dinner with your other four senses if you want to have cranberry sauce.

Pie

If you want pie for dessert, you first have to decide what kind.

If you said “pecan pie,” repress whatever sick, twisted part of your psyche that ever thought something so disturbing.

For pumpkin pie, pour the guts of your jack-o’-lantern into a pie crust and bake it.

For apple pie, attempt to cut apple slices and then proceed to cut your hand. As you bleed out on the floor, remember to collect one and one-fourths cup of blood to add to the pie — the secret ingredient.