When it comes to sports radio, there is an obvious lack of female presence, as highlighted by a recent story in The Athletic.

And if we're being honest with ourselves, any sports fan with at least some capability of self-reflection probably knew this deep down before the Athletic wrote about it, and didn't care or think much about it.

While it isn’t all that surprising given that the sports world is still lightyears behind when it comes to gender equality, it begs the question: is it the lack of interest from women, or is it the lack of interest in women from the stations?

I know a lot of women who love to talk about sports. Despite popular belief, a lot of women either played sports or watched sports growing up.

That means that a lot of adult women are — get this — interested in discussing sports in the same way men love talking about them.

how much time do you have? https://t.co/6hmAnRWw3K — Michelle Smallmon (@msmallmon) October 21, 2020

Probably because people like the person I’m related to say things to women pursuing a career in sports broadcasting and journalism like “you’d do better in the industry if you had a bigger rack”. https://t.co/RFYD0JR3vM — Meredith Miklasz (@thesoccerdomme_) October 21, 2020

It’s unclear to me why in the year 2020 men are often weirded out by the concept that girls can really enjoy the game of football, or be passionate about their favorite basketball team.

According to Reuters, 45% of NFL viewers are women and according to a recent Marist poll, 47% of women identify as sports fans.

That makes me think it has nothing to do with a lack of interest from women or non-binary people.

Why then, is the industry so dominated by straight, white males?

People love to talk about their passions, especially when it comes to sports.

Talking about sports is fun; there are so many hypotheticals and so many “what ifs.”

But you never really know what's going to happen until it happens.

I know I mentioned how behind the sports world is when it comes to equality, but that doesn’t mean the industry isn’t trying.

There are lots of great sports television personalities and journalists out there.

Women like Mina Kimes, Sarah Spain and Jackie MacMullan are all frequent guests on the popular show “Around the Horn,” which is one of the best examples of women being represented in all of sports TV.

Additionally, The Athletic has loads of female journalists covering all kinds of sports. Penn Staters Dana O'Neil, Audrey Snyder and Sara Civian cover college basketball, Penn State football and the Carolina Hurricanes, respectively, for the publication.

The problem has less to do with women in sports — although that continues to be an issue — and more about men being willing to hear what they have to say.

It is so easy for television networks to put a woman out there on screen all made up and read something that some male writer behind the scenes wrote for her to read off of.

It’s another thing to have the woman who is on air have her voice heard and her opinions valued.

Unfortunately, that might be more of a problem with society.

If I turn on a sports radio show in the morning, the hosts will often delve into some topic unrelated to sports, whether it be discussing the girlfriend or wife of a specific player, talking about the cheerleaders, or some other comments you would never catch a woman talking about.

There is still a sort of “bro-culture” in the sports radio world — but that’s not to say that all sports radio is like that.

I believe most are not, but with the prominence of notoriously fratty radio shows like Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take,” which lost its ESPN sponsorship due to misogynistic comments, it’s hard to ignore the ignorance toward women in the genre.

It seems like audiences as a whole don’t value the opinion of women nearly as much as they should, writing them off because they couldn’t possibly know more about football than some dude who sits on his couch eating pizza for 12 hours on Sundays.

Yes, I understand that there are only a small number of major-market radio host jobs in America and that the most qualified people should hold those jobs, but I also believe that diversity is important when it comes to things like radio.

Women are so often put into sideline reporter roles or panel roles that are slightly inferior to their male counterparts, and you have to wonder if it’s all a show the networks are putting on to trick the viewer into thinking they are a diverse program.

It’s important to hear different perspectives and different opinions because people like listening to debates.

Women have intellectual thoughts and opinions on your favorite sports teams, and they definitely know a lot more than you do — that’s why they’re employed at the places they work. But just because you work for an organization doesn’t mean you get the respect you deserve.

You don’t know more about medicine because you’re a man and not a woman who just finished medical school, so why is the sports world any different?

The problem is that radio isn’t about looking pretty; it’s about what you have to say.

It’s up to the stations to put more women on air and let them inspire other women (and men) to be free to talk about what they love.