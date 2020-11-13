Back in May, it was revealed that Alabama-Huntsville’s men’s hockey team would be getting the axe.

This was not only a blow to the program, but to the growth of hockey in America.

Hockey, which is usually regarded as the least popular of the four major North American sports, has been steadily growing in the United States.

Arizona State, which replaced UAH as the southernmost program in college hockey at its inception in 2015, has had great success in its first five seasons.

The Sun Devils will be getting their own $115 million rink soon, along with a large sum of money going into the program.

So why couldn’t Huntsville do the same?

After a GoFundMe page raised over half a million dollars to keep the program, the team announced Wednesday that it will retain its program for the future.

But that’s an understatement.

"This is not a band-aid. This is here long term," UAH alumnus Taso Sofikitis said in the press conference.

The school said it will match the GoFundMe donations and continue to fund the program for at least this upcoming season.

Most importantly, though, the school will set up an advisory board to make sure the team has a future for years to come.

So far, the program has raised $17 million for the next ten years, with Minnesota Wild goalie and Chargers’ alum Cam Talbot voicing his love and support for the program.

It’s always great to have more teams in college hockey, but a team like UAH is especially important.

The rise in success of NHL teams like the Tampa Bay Lightning — who won the Stanley Cup back in late September — Nashville Predators and Vegas Golden Knights have all caused hockey to boom in popularity in their respective cities.

For example, the Predators had 15,000 fans per game in 2009 and drew 17,200 per game in 2019.

The Golden Knights have already spawned several youth teams in Las Vegas that were not there prior to the team’s arrival.

As a youth hockey player and NHL lover, I may be a bit biased, but hockey is a fantastic game.

It’s fast-paced, aggressive, physical, and there’s a lot of great sportsmanship that goes around.

It’s no secret that southerners love their sports, and there's no game with more excitement than hockey.

Sure, it’s hot down there. But technology nowadays is amazing.

I’ve been to hockey tournaments in Tampa Bay, Miami and Dallas. It’s possible.

Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews — one of the faces of the league — played youth hockey in Arizona.

Flyers forward Sean Couturier also hails from Arizona.

We need programs like Alabama-Huntsville to exist and thrive if we want a chance at expanding the game into what it could be.

Yes, hockey is an expensive game for the average kid to pick up.

It’s far easier to kick around a soccer ball or dribble a basketball than spend hundreds (sometimes thousands) of dollars on equipment, ice time, travel, etc.

There are, however, lots of great organizations working to grow the game by making equipment and ice time more affordable.

Canada, unsurprisingly, is extremely good with making sure every kid has the chance to play hockey, no matter their financial status.

The U.S. will never quite catch Canada in this because of our neighbor-to-the-north’s undying passion for the game, but it could be a whole lot better.

Penn State is proof that you can drop a program somewhere, and within a year it will have thousands of dedicated fans.

We are quite spoiled with Pegula Ice Arena right here on campus, but I see no reason why, with a little monetary help, we can’t get southern teams the same sort of dedication.

The club teams in the SEC travel far distances to play just like the teams up north do.

There is a desire for it, it’s just not as big as it could be.

That’ll only change with more programs.

I’m very happy that UAH is staying, and I only hope that one day there could be an SEC conference in college hockey.

Imagine an Iron Bowl on ice!