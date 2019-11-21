Joe Biden has been on the wrong side of history numerous times throughout his political career that has lasted over 40 years.

From his support for the Iraq War, to his bad ideas on climate change, his support for segregated busing to his disastrous 1994 Crime Bill, Biden has a long and problematic record.

Sure there are some good things like his support of the Violence Against Women Act, but we're getting further and further removed from the days of when Joe Biden embodied even some semblance of bona fide progressivism.

On Monday, Biden doubled down on his questionable record and positions when he insisted marijuana is a "gateway" drug.

There's plenty of evidence to disprove Biden's claim, though plenty of politicians are out of touch or just straight up wrong, so that can be forgiven.

My real issue with Biden's stance is he opposes national legalization efforts and thinks it should be left up to the states.

It's easy to think a liberal state would support legalization and a more conservative state would oppose legalization, but it's the conservative states that have mass incarceration problems and promote "law and order" criminal justice reform ideas.

However, there's one liberal state that could be an outlier in Biden's plan and it's my home state of New Jersey.

It was recently announced the marijuana legalization efforts in New Jersey — a state where Democrats hold the governorship and both legislative branches — have stalled and will be put up to a ballot measure for citizens to vote on.

Now, it's likely to pass by referendum when it comes up to a vote, as polls show a majority of New Jerseyans support legalization.

But, still this was a major legislative blow for Governor Phil Murphy, who pushed for legalization efforts both from an economic and more importantly from a social justice perspective.

WIthout going into too much detail, the bill failed for a myriad of reasons, including the presence of powerful Democratic leaders who self identify as "conservative" and have a stronghold on South Jersey, where the State Senate President and Speaker of the New Jersey General Assembly hail from.

The pair are beholden to the powerbrokers and have frequently fought the governor on legalization at nearly every step.

That's why Murphy has made a big deal about legalization and expungement of records and spoke out strongly against New Jersey's current laws.

“My belief that our current marijuana laws have failed every test of social justice and that the right course is to legalize its use by adults has not changed," the Democratic governor said in a statement first reported by NJ.com “I am disappointed that we are not able to get this done legislatively and that our failed status quo — which sends roughly 600 people to jail a week for possession, the majority of them people of color — will continue," Murphy continued.

Murphy is absolutely right — people of color are disproportionately incarcerated despite similar usage rates to white people and it's a wrong that needs to be righted and as long as New Jersey's current powerplayers remain in office, no laws legalizing marijuana will pass the state.

That's where Biden enters into this equation.

If a state like mine that's as liberal as New Jersey and has strong Democratic majorities at all levels of government won't legalize marijuana, then we can't expect more conservative states to do the same and to lead the charge on criminal justice reform.

Biden is wrong about marijuana and its effects, but his position on leaving it up to the states could lead to the mass incarceration and continued incarceration of far too many people for something as insignificant as marijuana possession.