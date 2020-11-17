Our minds are often too occupied with homework and other tedium to notice, but nature blooms and blooms hard at Penn State. The sole worthwhile memory retained from freshman year consists of a hawk chilling on Curtin Road, eyeing me up during my morning commute.

Freshman year feels like an entire Big Bang ago, but the basic fact remains: the best recollections of college life cannot be separated from nature. These fine and rare moments take their cue from nature, from its residents and surroundings.

During sophomore year, I built “snowpeople” with my friends to lull them into a false sense of security. Then we had a snowball fight, because periods of peace never last long.

Junior year was one full of star-gazing in hallowed fields and of road trips across Happy Valley’s titular vallies. Breaths were lost and then found under starry skies.

The curtains for senior year are inching perilously closer, yet the memories made owe just as much to the sacred outdoors. Picnics in a quarantined city, spread out on a handmade blanket. Photoshoots with cows, followed by a bewilderment at how anyone could be so physically strong but emotionally deficient to tip such docile creatures.

Feeding ducks under weeping willows, only to see the willows weep until barren and the ducks fly for warmer climates — such bittersweet moments fit this bittersweet year. As my final semester approaches and Penn State bids me farewell, nature provides a sanctuary for reflection, free of charge.

Even the most disagreeable parts of nature have their beauty. Sure, migrating to non-arctic locales might lessen seasonal depression, but a certain warmth can only be found in chilly weather. How much sweeter are the embraces of loved ones after an extended stay in the cold?

“Nature is a language — can’t you read?” Morrissey asks in the song called “Ask.” The question is solid, and it gets at the dried-out root of the problem: nature exists less as a treasured storybook, and more as a technical manual thrown out once no longer useful, assuming it was considered useful at all.

A pervasive illiteracy obstructs us from reading nature, from enjoying its plot twists and characters and settings. We have a 12th grade reading level of nature, when we should be striving for a 2nd grade one. Kids can still get knocked back by nature and made giddy by its grace; jaded high schoolers and eventual adults often cannot.

In his book “The Heart of Islam,” Seyyed Hossein Nasr writes: “It might be said that from the Islamic point of view creation and revelation are inseparable... There is, first of all, the cosmic book to be read and deciphered.”

The idea that nature possesses a sacramental quality that points to a higher power, however, is not unique to Islam. Both Chrisitan and Jewish writers posit the same general worldview. The psalmist himself once wrote: “the heavens tell of His righteousness, the peoples witness His glory.”

Indeed, this conclusion has been the norm for most of recorded history, and only recently has nature lost its divine shimmer. One need not be religious to see the terrible consequences this switch in perception caused.

In a culture of mammon like our own, where consumerism and greed reign as the new golden calves, nature is commodified and left for ruin. Nature’s value is no longer intrinsic, but strictly monetary.

“Nature is being changed and destroyed by us at a rate unprecedented in history,” begins the World Wide Fund for Nature’s annual Living Planet report. “The 2020 global Living Planet Index shows an average 68% fall in populations of mammals, birds, reptiles, and fish between 1970 and 2016.”

If the situation seems bleak, rest assured that it is. Once we lose our connection to nature and treat it as just another commodity, what else can follow but hubris?

Of course, not every path and gateway available to us leads straight to destruction. Hope thrives, and as long as the lilies and trees of the fields keep blooming, so does beauty.

My dearest memories at Penn State hinge on nature. Our collective memory as a species hinges on much the same. Let our remembrances guide the work that must be done, and may we never take nature for granted again.