I feel things deeply.

It’s a cheesy testament to who I am, something that greatly influences my relationships — particularly my coming-up-on-two-years relationship with my boyfriend.

It’s safe to say I’m very in love, and it’s safe to assume that when we live together next year, I will probably feel annoyance and anger just as deeply as I do affection.

I’ll come out and say it: I’m a little scared to live with my boyfriend in the upcoming semester. Writing and publishing that almost feels shameful, like you never want anyone to know about the insecurities of your own relationship.

But I’ve always thought it important to “speak your truth” (again, cheesy), especially when it might feel a little uncomfortable. Mind you, I don’t just share all my personal thoughts online, either — I also communicate with the people in my life. That aside is for you, Facebook readers who might have been tempted to comment, “No one cares, talk to your boyfriend!”

Anyway, my boyfriend and I didn’t exactly intend to live together in the fall. He goes to college on the West Coast, and I in the dull-in-comparison, Central Pennsylvania. Because of the coronavirus, he will not be returning to the West Coast for the next semester. Already having signed a lease, I have no choice but to return to Penn State. Thus, the opportunity to live together in State College presented itself. (Shoutout to my two beautiful roommates for agreeing to this.)

Living with him for a short amount of time feels like a dream come true. I’ll get to wake up every day and see the person that makes me the happiest.

But then, after a few further moments of thought, I start to worry just a little. What if he becomes nothing more than a disagreeable roommate? What if his living habits and mine aren’t compatible, and cause a bigger divide than connection? What if these frustrations cause him to lose feelings for me?

The thought of losing him scares me more than I can articulate.

But we’ve lived together in short-term scenarios in the past, me visiting him for a week, or him visiting me.

What’s different now, however, is not just the time he’ll be staying with me. For the first time in our relationship, we will not be “long distance.” This in itself is both exciting and terrifying, relieving and anxiety-inducing. My head goes back to the same fears listed above, ultimately fearing my own inadequacy.

If I’ve learned anything throughout my relationship thus far, it’s the importance of communication and honesty. Also, optimism and mindfulness.

I am choosing to enter an unfamiliar situation with hope that it will work. I will not ignore the fears, but acknowledge them and move on. I will catch myself in spirals of excessive worrying and gently pull myself free. I am choosing to be open to a new, exciting experience. Enter, my column’s third cliche: magic happens outside your comfort zone.

Isaac, if you’re reading this, prepare for an adventure.