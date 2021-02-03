As the No. 4 ranked team in the country coming off a double-digit win over Purdue, Michigan men’s basketball was on a roll.

Coach Juwan Howard’s team, with a 13-1 record in one of the toughest conferences in the nation, looked poised to make a deep run in March, not as an underdog — but as a favorite.

Now almost two weeks later, it doesn’t know when it will take the court again.

Michigan Athletics is in the midst of a 14-day shutdown due to five confirmed cases of the highly contagious COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant in the program.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services took swift action with the recommendation and gave us all a reminder of the fragility of sports as the coronavirus continues to create challenges in America.

As more than 26.2 million people have now been infected with the coronavirus in America and new challenges such as the B.1.1.7 variant remain looming, Michigan made the right decision — caution should always win.

And yes, it comes with some negatives, as a majority of fall and spring sports were getting prepared to finally get their seasons underway, and sports like men’s basketball were in the midst of a potentially historic season.

Who knows how a complete shutdown, one where athletes can’t go into facilities for two weeks, will impact the level of play moving forward?

There are seemingly certain disadvantages as competitors continue to practice and play like normal.

But at the end of the day, none of this really matters.

Athletes deserve to have their seasons, and countless sacrifices have been made to make it happen. But if the health and safety of student-athletes is ever in question, there is no doubt in my mind the plug should be pulled and go back to where we were in March.

The Michigan student-athletes are understandably not happy about this decision, but as we’ve seen with athletes over the past year, they are resilient and will come back ready to compete.

This shutdown though creates a larger conversation, one specifically about the B.1.1.7 variant in particular.

The B.1.1.7 variant, which really needs a name so I don’t have to keep typing this string of letters and numbers out, was first discovered in the United Kingdom and discovered in America in December 2020.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has stated according to evidence from UK scientists, this variant has an increased risk of death compared to other variants, but “more studies are needed to confirm this finding.”

According to a New York Times article, British researchers found the variant spreads “more readily than others in circulation.”

In a further study also discussed in the New York Times, British scientists warned this new variant is “so contagious that new control measures, including closing down schools and universities, might be necessary.”

This study was done by the Center for Mathematical Modeling of Infectious Diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and has not yet been reviewed by a scientific journal as of Dec. 23.

However, it estimated this variant was 56% more contagious, and on Dec. 21, the British government released an initial estimate that it was 70% more contagious.

New information learned everyday about the 23 mutations that make the B.1.1.7 variant this contagious, and ultimately, change is needed.

I think Michigan handled this change appropriately as it discovered this new variant.

However, why isn’t America making changes now that this variant is established here?

On Dec. 19, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson enforced stronger restrictions on people’s movements and the size of gatherings — including staying at home except for urgent travel and mobilizing the British army to help the National Health Service.

As of late December, over 50 governments had imposed new restrictions.

But the United State’s response has been slow.

In a column from The Michigan Daily on Jan. 31, writer Theo Mackie discussed the contradictory actions by the state of Michigan to recommend a shutdown of athletics due to the new strain, but not changing any state-wide restrictions.

Mackie later spoke my exact point — “The state isn’t mandating a more aggressive strategy for the B.1.1.7 variant anywhere outside of the Michigan athletic department. And that’s the problem.”

The B.1.1.7 variant is still new in America and needs to be taken seriously as we reach almost a year of living in a pandemic.

If college sports need to be shut down due to this variant, we probably shouldn’t have bars and restaurants open at 50% capacity (the current restriction in Pennsylvania).

We can’t have restrictions to stop the spread in one tiny, niche area of college sports and do nothing new at the state level.

I don’t know exactly what the answer is to this new variant — I’m not a health expert — but it’s clear this variant could jeopardize the status of college and professional sports, just like the coronavirus did in March.

I do know however, that the health and safety of Americans should win out.

We should be ready to make sacrifices so this can happen. Wear a mask, do your part and we’ll get through this together.