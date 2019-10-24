Women have historically been viewed as consumer goods: conversation surrounding the female form and sexuality has often been started by men who see themselves as controlling the situation. Even the biblical creation story of Adam and Eve posits that Eve was made from the rib of Adam, and then her original sin of picking the apple created sin for all of mankind.

Women being seen as consumable until they embrace themselves as sexual beings is something that contributes to the attitudes surrounding sexual assault. This boils down to asking what she was wearing during cases of sexual assault rather than why a man thought it okay to attack someone.

The language surrounding assault in the legal system is similarly outdated, with so many different definitions of assault that it is difficult to actually prosecute the perpetrators.

Sexual assault, especially on college campuses, has been a pervasive legal issue in society since the sexual revolution of the mid-twentieth century. The ambiguous language in policies on both a local and national level has had major influence on the repercussions surrounding sexual assault, and it is essential to understand how this has been allowed to happen.

Title IX and The Clery Act have failed to universally define rape or establish effective bureaucracies, both within and outside of the realm of higher education, so much so that the crime of rape itself has been delegitimized and difficult to persecute.

It is also reasonable to assume that the Clery Act has motivated campus officials to deter complaints of sexual assault because of bad press, civil suits against the university from the accused, and difficulty verifying the crime (a result of poor legal definitions).

The bureaucracies that have been created under Title IX and the Clery Act are numerous, non-standardized and lack legitimate legal backing. University police departments, women’s resource centers and Title IX offices, amongst others, each have their own unique definitions of rape and ways of handling rape cases. These agencies which hold the intent to stop rape on college campuses often, if not always, worsen the issue and legitimize the male bias that pervades American society.

Furthermore, the wording from outdated laws perpetuates itself into policies on the collegiate level and has yet to evolve as they should have.

This is a serious problem that affects millions.

According to an Obama-era white house call to action regarding sexual assault, nearly 22 million women have been raped during their lifetimes. This number translates into about one in five women.

Despite this shocking number, crime report and arrest rates remain low. It is approximated that only 12 percent of student victims report the crime to authorities and only 12 percent of the nearly 300,000 cases reported have resulted in an arrest.

The lack of punishment of the assailants has, largely due to ineffective policies, resulted in the accused not being treated fairly with the due process of the law and victims not receiving the justice they deserve. This also further delegitimizes the crime.

The idea that female victims will falsely accuse men of sexual assault is pervaded by the lack of legal standards present in Title IX and the ancient laws on which it is based. It allows men to victimize themselves, blaming women for an issue that is out of their control.

Vilifying women who engage in sexual acts is nothing new, but that doesn’t make it any less disturbing. The empirical data present on false rape reports provides no solid backing to support the belief that false rape reports are more common than false complaints of any other crime, and only support the idea that instances of rape are vastly underreported to the police.

Rape most frequently occurs to women during college, yet The Clery Act motivates colleges to bury difficult rape cases, and old legal standards give them the opportunity to do so.

For example, one can look at The Airforce Academy scandal that took place in 2003. To avoid the bad press associated with sexual assault allegations, instead of investigating and punishing reported attackers, the Academy often chose to discipline the female cadets for the minor infractions they committed on the incidents in question, such as drinking, fraternizing with upper class cadets, or having sex in the dorms.

While the Airforce Academy’s decisions clearly directly hurt the victims, this is not always the case. The same lack of precision opens the door for colleges to remove students from their institution without due process, which essentially biases women over men. This comes from the difference between a Title IX investigation and a criminal case. Keep in mind that the former will likely never result in incarceration, so procedural protections and legal standards are not required as they would be with a typical crime. This is equally as harmful, because it pushes the belief that rape is frequently falsely reported and that it is not a legitimate offense.

The lack of definitions of both rape and consent has led institutions of higher education to begin to regulate ordinary sex. By regulating sexual violence under the rubric of ordinary sex, these bureaucracies are unfortunately counterproductive to the goal of actually addressing the harms of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment.

Additionally, it opens the door for women to be seen as consumer goods. Simply put, the current system doesn’t allow women to assume agency over their own lives.

What can be confusing about the whole thing is that the current system biases females’ claim over males’. Title IX allows for colleges to act without the processes owed to the men accused of the crimes. The justification for biasing the system to favor women is the perception that, in the campus drinking culture, men have more power than women.

So what can be done?

In order for the issue of sexual assault to be appropriately addressed, there must first be an established definition of what rape and consent are and a standardized means to address them across all college campuses in a way that rejects old laws and allows for due process for the accused.

Cases should go to a legal, state-regulated body that is non-biased towards any member of the community.

The Clery Act and Title IX offices must be refined throughout universities so that they do not motivate campuses to hide sexual assault or wrongly persecute the accused on the basis of illegitimate legal standards and procedures.

It is important for women to stop being seen as consumer goods so that the issue of sexual assault can be properly addressed.

