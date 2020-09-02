After just a week into the semester, I have been feeling more tired than usual.

As someone who gets her eight hours a night or more (who am I kidding, way more) often, I can’t shake the feeling that the return to school is the cause.

I haven’t done anything of strenuous effort since before March, spending the summer days doing some remote internship work, going to work as a server a handful of times and taking my dog, CiCi, outside.

Now, living on my own again without my family, I found tasks as simple as cooking myself dinner or walking to the bookstore to buy textbooks extremely tiring.

I think part of this feeling is the independence that comes from being a college student. There is a motivation factor you have to have within yourself, when your mom, dad or guardian isn’t there to tell you what you need to do for the day.

Another thing making me practically fall asleep over my desk is the term researchers and psychologists around the world are dubbing “Zoom fatigue.”

According to an article published by Harvard Business Review, “Zoom fatigue” stems from individuals being forced to focus with greater intent on virtual conversations to actually absorb the information.

For example, it’s easy in class to be able to ask those around you for clarification on a lecture, but over Zoom, it can feel impossible to glean something misunderstood unless you use the chat feature or ask a question out loud, something people with social anxiety may feel uncomfortable doing.

Then there is the aspect of getting completely distracted over Zoom calls, which is something I can admit to happening a few times during syllabus week.

I found myself shrinking the call to respond to emails, check my Canvas pages and even order some ice cube trays for my apartment over Amazon.

I was quickly able to curb the habit I could see forming, when I realized the importance of actually listening to my lectures and began taking handwritten notes to forego the urge to open new links.

While other circumstances like quarantine, online classes or lack of outdoor activity are feeding into this feeling of fatigue, the focus on a screen for extended hours during the day can lead to feelings of tiredness, headaches and laziness.

I only have one in-person course this semester, with the rest being Zoom lectures or web-based classes with lesson videos.

During syllabus week, I feel as if I only left my apartment a handful of times throughout the week, and the proximity of my desk to my bed didn’t help me in avoiding taking naps or crawling into bed early.

After a Zoom class, I feel mentally stimulated and drained, something I feel is happening to many of us as we adapt to a new way of higher education.

By the end of the first week of classes, I had resorted to different ways of adapting and avoiding the fatigue coming from a virtual education.

I purchased blue light glasses, which can be found at a variety of places like Target, Walmart or Amazon.

According to an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blue light blocking glasses have specially crafted lenses that are said to “block or filter out the blue light given off from digital screens.”

While there has not been an immense amount of research done on the success of these glasses yet, I figured I would give them a try as someone who, as a broadcast journalism major, primarily relies on my computer for all of my work.

I get headaches very easily from prolonged screen use, on my phone or laptop, and can feel the strain in my eyes after staring for a while.

These glasses have so far been magic for me, and allow me to get work done while avoiding headaches.

I have also resorted to a structured way of keeping myself hydrated and healthy, always having a bottle of water on my desk and eating three meals a day at as normal a time as my schedule allows.

While I cannot avoid the tiredness I feel from now doing the bare minimum to excel this semester, I can remember that I wouldn’t want it to be like this summer, where I had nothing to do and no one to talk to.