Starbucks is a major part of many individuals’ daily routine. I find that any coffee drinker is able to take 15 minutes out of their day to make a coffee stop, but why is the Starbucks takeover so extensive?

When I was in high school and got Starbucks, it was more of a treat. With a family member or friend, we would get excited for our new taste in “good coffee” and get something like a Carmel Macchiato or Pink Drink to soothe our cravings.

But, somewhere between making my own steady income and college, coffee became a necessity to my daily routine, and I am not alone.

The Starbucks line in the Pattee and Paterno Library is long at any time of the morning, often extending into the library lobby. This is comparable to the lines for Starbucks at the HUB-Robeson Center.

But what is unfathomable, is that the library Starbucks is one of four within a mile radius to campus, with a few other locations on the outskirts of University Park.

How have that many college students gotten addicted to the taste of Starbucks coffee that we require four in one area? And why have I succumbed to buying six- or seven-dollar iced drinks?

The answers are hidden somewhere in the taste of Starbucks espresso and my crave for caffeine as a college student — my budget’s been trapped in the large web of Starbucks that spans, well across the world.

When I went to Peru, Starbucks kept their menu at the same price. While I was paying significantly less for everything else in the country — $4 sandwiches and $6 Uber rides, I was still willing to spend the full $6 for a Starbucks drink.

Undeniably, Starbucks’ takeover is global, and it has come a long way since its first store opened in 1971. Created on the principles of high-quality coffee, I believe that the taste of Starbucks coffee is certainly a factor to its success.

Is it worth $6 for my usual drink? Most likely not, but I will surely say it has a better taste than the coffee I brew at home.

All Starbucks drinkers could surely be spending their money in wiser ways. “Shark Tank” investor Kevin O’Leary told CNBC Make I t that he never spends more than $2.50 on coffee. “That is such a waste of money for something that costs 20 cents,” he said. “I never buy a frape-latte-blah-blah-blah-woof-woof-woof.”

Financially, I should not be including Starbucks as a necessary in my budget, but for these four years of demanding productivity and tiredness, I’ll just have to keep asking for my birthday cash in Starbucks gift cards.

My Starbucks loyalty runs past its loyalty program, which yes, I do have to scan for every purchase to assure I am getting my points. But, despite being trapped in the spell of Starbucks espresso, I do believe the company is socially responsible.

The company often hires military veterans and their spouses, offers a debt-free tuition program at Arizona State for their college employees and supplies health insurance even to regular part-time employees.

The Starbucks ambience is another thing that draws college students and people who are in need of productivity. I’ve had countless work sessions, friend reunions and interviews that all have taken place at Starbucks.

I hope that my relationship with Starbucks ends slowly and steadily toward the end of my college career, as I become financially responsible for my debts.

But for now, I will sip my Starbucks in peace.