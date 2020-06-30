I saw a Twitter meme a while ago, the headline of a HuffPost opinion piece. It’s one of those things so simple yet so effective, I wish I wrote it myself.

“I Don’t Know How To Explain To You That You Should Care About Other People.”

I feel like this quote is applicable to so many happenings in the world right now, but recently one thing in particular has taken up space in my mind — face masks.

More specifically, people who choose not to or refuse to wear face masks in public places.

A few weeks ago I wrote a column about waitressing during the pandemic. Since then, the so-so number of (reluctant) customers wearing masks has only decreased.

A week and a half ago, I witnessed an older man come in to eat with his wife. He immediately called over a manager and complained that almost no one in the restaurant, including servers, were wearing masks properly. While my coworkers rolled their eyes at the demands of the gentleman, I found his concern to be refreshing in a way.

I make sure my face mask always covers my nose and mouth because I care about other people. After spending time at work and carefully visiting other public spaces, I have come to realize not many other people really seem to, well, care about others.

During his complaint, the customer said something rather harsh, along the lines of, “I don’t care if you die from the coronavirus, but I’m not dying because you won’t wear a mask right.”

Blunt, but true. Ultimately, he won out, and everyone fixed their masks. And for just that short hour the customer dined in, everyone was safer.

The incident prompted a discussion with another server, who told me, “It’s my right not to be empathetic” toward those at risk for the virus, thus he doesn’t feel the need to wear a face mask unless forced.

I was honestly a little shocked.

I know that restaurants are a bit of an outlier in this situation, as you need to remove a mask to eat. I do wish we were more careful about wearing them when entering, ordering, etc., but I really see no excuse for anyone not to wear a mask in any other public setting unless you have a legitimate medical concern.

My mask doesn’t protect me. It protects you. I am able to withstand the discomfort of a piece of fabric over my face out of concern for your safety. That is a tiny sacrifice I can make for the collective good. It is genuinely disappointing to me that so many other people won’t take this action.

And why?

It’s somehow become political. It’s hot. It’s uncomfortable.

No one ever complains about seat belts or the occasional “shirts and shoes required for service” signs.

I understand that change is hard, and change is scary. But what’s scarier to me is the blatant selfishness shown by so many Americans.

Would you rather put up with a little discomfort, or be partially responsible for deaths in your community?

You choose.