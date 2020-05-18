My place of work is open and running despite Governor Tom Wolf’s direct orders for all nonessential businesses to remain closed for “red” counties.

Like many others, the coronavirus put me out of work as a waitress. When this all started, the idea of just getting groceries was terrifying enough — the thought of serving and cleaning up after people who, for all I know, haven’t washed their hands in days, was even more terrifying. I don’t think that’s an unreasonable conclusion.

But last Tuesday, I started doing just that.

My county has not yet “turned yellow,” to much aggravation from many, many community members. Some of those community members happen to be the ones who own a restaurant in my hometown, the same place I’ve worked for a little over a year. (For the sake of keeping my job, I am choosing not to name the restaurant.)

Now, we are not just offering take out, but once again running a full-serviced, eat-in restaurant.

From what I’ve overheard from live interviews in the restaurant to hushed conversations between managers to bold public speeches, the decision to open the restaurant to the public is about “restoring normalcy” to our lives. Not letting our government decide what is best for us and our jobs, our customers.

I’ve struggled with this for the past week.

To be blunt, I don’t think the restaurant should be open. Of course, there are certain precautions in place to protect customers from unnecessary contact and other things, but as a waitress, I feel that I’m left exposed to the germs of 100 people every shift, plus everyone they’ve been in contact with within the last two weeks.

I tread lightly while saying this, though, because I know it’s my decision to return to work. I’m fortunate enough to have a family that is able to support me financially if needed. But I have a hole burning in my bank account when it comes to next year’s rent.

Ultimately, I decided the need for money was greater than the need for safety.

Enter cognitive dissonance.

I can’t help but think of one of my closest friends with a very compromised immune system, and how so much of society would rather sit in a restaurant than protect our more vulnerable populations. But then, you have families coming to eat and talking about how difficult it's been for their young children to stay inside.

It’s hard to even explain what waitressing this past week has been like. Every single aspect of customer service and waitressing that existed previously has been amplified 100 times over.

The bad things have become awful. We are (understandably) short staffed. We are the only dine-in restaurant open in our county, and people have been driving hours just to sit in a restaurant again. Dinner rushes are pure chaos. Politics is the only topic of conversation. Though food waste was gross before, now it could literally kill me or my family.

But the good things have also become great. Mostly everyone has been incredibly patient and kind, despite unusually long wait times. Where people would hardly tip 20% of their check before, they are now tipping 20 and 50 dollar bills on single-person orders. I have made just about two months rent in just a week. It is exhilarating to have actual human contact where everyone genuinely seems so happy to see you.

Since reopening, our restaurant has been threatened with protests, fines and the revocation of its license. I have yet to see any of these things happen, but I can’t say I’d find myself counter-protesting if they did.

As I try to make sense of what I’m feeling regarding both my work and the general state of the world, I think I’ve come to this: careless people and careless actions are inevitable. Had my place of work not reopened, another probably would have.

I think we need to acknowledge the inevitable. I think we need to understand and accept that there are multiple perspectives in every single situation. I think we need to now, more than ever, embrace empathy.

It’s one thing to care about your rights and freedoms as an individual, but it’s another to care for the rights and freedoms of the greater collective — and that includes those more prone to illness.

If restaurants are going to be open and there’s nothing we can do to stop it, fine. Let’s be smart about it. Signs promoting social distancing are not enough. There needs to be more protection for both patrons and servers, which can prove to be a little more complicated in a restaurant.

Despite the need to eat, which is impossible with a facemask, there needs to be some kind of enforced regulation about the usage of face masks at all possible times. Social distancing needs to be enforced not only in regards to where customers are seated, but also in regards to conversations between customers and servers.

I don’t have the answers. I’m just a waitress scared for her safety and the safety of her older family members — but I’m also a college student who also needs to financially survive her junior year of college.

There’s no doubt the restaurant industry will look much different after the coronavirus leaves us ravaged. But there’s also no doubt that a little empathy, between both those working and those dining, can help us survive this.