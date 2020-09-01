Barack Obama refrained from weeping in his final pitch to the nation for Joe Biden, before the Democratic National Convention anointed Joe its best bet against Trump.

Obama didn’t wail, but his eyes did water. And when combined with a face as admittedly dignified and poised as the former president’s, those watery eyes might as well have been the full waterworks.

Obama’s would-be tears punctuated an elegy for the future of America’s democracy. As singer Leonard Cohen once crooned, however, democracy is coming to the USA — but it has yet to fully arrive and settle.

This is not how a democracy withers. This is not a dream deferred or an ideal dried up — our’s is a soil too soaked in blood to allow any democracy even a chance to bloom, let alone fester.

Liberals, with their trademarked impotence, still don’t quite understand what makes Trump so dangerous.

Trump is a bonafide authoritarian and a fascist without a cause, but the mantle he carries is the same one carried by Ronald Reagan when he allowed a plague to rip through the gay community.

The same was later passed onto George W. Bush when he unleashed our military might against a million Iraqis currently too busy residing in Sheol to appreciate their freedom.

Yet, Obama can still write a gushing love letter to Reagan, praising Gipper’s “faith in the American promise.” And Michelle Obama can still feel chummy enough with Bush to call him “my partner in crime at every major thing where all the formers gather.”

Partners in crimes against humanity, indeed.

Many of the crimes Trump is guilty of — the bombing of innocents, the strangling of a free and transparent press, the endless transfer of wealth from bottom to top — are all crimes his predecessor must solemnly and tearfully plead “guilty” to, as well.

Obama bequeathed his bloodguilt to Trump, but the bloodguilt itself comes with the job and has been the presidential mark of Cain since Washington first perished from wet skivvies.

Obama is right. Trump has yet to “feel the weight of the office.” But maybe Trump’s ignorance of such matters is good, since we’ve seen the damage a self-actualized conservative could execute.

Our true saving grace is that Trump is a nationalist too narcissistic to put the nation above himself. In a weird way, his ineffectiveness is our country’s most effective weapon against Trumpism.

Trump’s danger lies not only in his current occupation of the Oval Office, cruel and demonic as it is, but also what his initial victory foretells.

Bolstered more by white anxiety than economic anxiety, an eclectic base of suburbanites, evangelicals and wannabe Travis Bickles secured Trump’s victory in 2016.

This base may prove too acidic to secure him another victory, but the rivers of resentment will still be rushing. And a savvier politician might be able to more effectively control its flow and break the levee for maximum effect.

This newer and sleeker Trump could be slouching toward Bethlehem, one more polite and refined and thus able to advance the actual dethronement of democracy in America. A Trump with a chiseled chin and a willingness to take silhouetted GQ photoshoots could bring back the three-fifths compromise, and our body politic will be too lifeless to stop him/her/them.

The conservative project, that aforementioned mantle first relayed by Richard Nixon, is one aimed fundamentally at domination. It seeks to undermine society and solidarity, and instead strives for the subjugation of people, places and things.

Capital has co-opted community, profits have replaced people and lower taxes have displaced traditional family values.

It is this impulse, nihilistic to its core even though conservatism correlates nicely with religiosity, that propels the ideology forward on an institutional level.

Driven by a self-interest that borders on sociopathy, the mainstream GOP and its tattered fringes is interested only in perpetuating its own power and enriching its select elite. Calvinism without Christ, the Republican platform preaches a gospel not of love but mammon.

All of which is to say the obvious: Trump must get voted out of office. A return to Obama-era politicking is infinitely preferable to Trump’s mushy Mussolini mind again taking the wheel.

But what happens when the next Mussolini has a luscious head of hair and actually makes the trains run on time?