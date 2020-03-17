Before people in the comments grab their torches and pitchforks, allow me a moment to backtrack a little. In the event you have just awoken from a 6-month-long coma or you have finally emerged from your circa 2012 apocalypse bunker made from an old school bus, you have probably heard about the coronavirus.

The virus has taken the world by storm and has amounted to approximately 6,500 deaths.

Yes, I know that in many cases the people who have succumbed to the disease had compromised immune systems or pre-existing conditions. Nonetheless that statistic does not permit you to be careless and put others at risk.

One good practice you should undertake during this period is social distancing.

Social distancing can best be defined as “a conscious effort to reduce close contact between people and hopefully stymie community transmission of the virus,” according to The Atlantic.

For some people, like those who attend weekly religious services, this may be extremely difficult.

In an effort to “flatten the curve” various religious leaders and locations have temporarily banned public gatherings.

The Vatican announced Holy Week celebrations in Rome will be closed to the public due to the public health emergency. The Pope’s weekly public audience has also been suspended and will instead be live-streamed by Vatican News.

Catholic dioceses across the United States have followed suit by canceling Mass and in some cases lifted the obligation of attending Mass. If your church still has services, you are encouraged to not receive Communion.

Leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have also suspended all public gatherings indefinitely.

The Islamic Society of North America strongly recommended that Muslims take serious precautions against Coronavirus, including the suspension of congregational prayers and Sunday school.

Mosque services in Kuwait, Germany and Iran have all been suspended.

The Rabbinical Assembly on Jewish law advised the adherence to civil and medical guidelines. The Assembly even advised Jews to postpone weddings, as well.

These are just a few instances of various places of worship taking the necessary precautions when it comes to this pandemic.

Though I know everyone would like to practice their faith, there has to be a line drawn. It is simply not in anyone’s best interest to be in close contact with anyone for an extended period of time in this current climate.

What we need is to follow CDC guidelines. Do wash your hands for 20 seconds (In case you were wondering, the chorus from Africa by Toto is about 20 seconds.) Do stay home if possible. Do cough into your sleeve. Do not be a nincompoop and hoard toilet paper.

In all reality, this virus has probably yet to reach its peak. I do not mean to fearmonger or intimidate people, but it is most likely the harsh truth. We as a society need to take this virus seriously and do all we can to help flatten the curve — and that includes avoiding large gatherings for worship.