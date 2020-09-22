In his Good Friday homily from earlier this year, Franciscan friar Raniero Cantalamessa echoed the universal yearning for peace when he proclaimed “Enough to the tragic race toward arms!”

It seems no matter the result of the 2020 election, this ancient yearning and plea will remain unrealized for another four years.

While the news cycle exhausted itself covering Biden’s modern dance rendition of Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, the presidential candidate should have hogged the spotlight for his Stars and Stripes interview, where he crossed the line beyond merely cringe and entered the nastier world of nationalism.

Biden began the interview by saying, simply and plainly, that “these forever wars have to end.”

He then bolstered this rhetoric with a concrete political and numerical goal: the reduction of troops in the Middle East to where only 1,500 to 2,000 remain.

This figure one-ups the Trump administration’s announced intention to reduce personnel in Iraq and Afghanistan by a few thousand individuals.

While the stated goals are concerning, there is glad tidings and good news in Biden’s promises.

Reducing our capacity to terrorize the rest of the free world is a refreshing break from this marathon of miseries known as 2020.

Reflecting how the boys in blue behave back home, America’s stint as police officer of the world has been marked by remarkable brutality toward the poor, the disposed and non-white. And it’s high time we retired from the position.

Robert Pape, a University of Chicago political scientist, has spent most of his career researching the nature of terrorism and suicide attacks in particular. His research finds a strong correlation between foreign occupation and terrorist activity.

For example, in the two decades prior to 2004, there were less than 400 suicide attacks in the entire world. Following America’s disastrous invasion of Afghanistan, however, the number shot up to more than 2,000 and the vast majority reflected a strong anti-American fervor.

America’s worst export, far deadlier than any fast food slop clogging up the arteries of international communities is our military industrial complex.

The solution is actually quite simple: the gradual and pragmatic reduction of troops on the ground and drones hovering around.

It’s an act of subtraction that even a kindergartener could grasp, which explains why both Trump and Biden were able to figure it out.

But anyone committed to genuine peacemaking should be interested in where the rubber meets the road, rather than the rubber being used to encase bullets so as to make them more appealing to civilian populations.

Dare we hope that the rhetoric aligns with reality? Or shall America’s reign continue to rain on the just and unjust alike, though with a bias toward brown communities?

There’s a real ugliness to American foreign policy, and efforts to beautify it often result in stasis and deadlock.

Obama famously campaigned on promises to end the war in Iraq and withdraw troops in Afghanistan. To his credit, Obama somewhat succeeded in his goals and managed to reduce troop levels in both countries from their Bush-era peaks.

But in the words of Metal Gear Solid character Solid Snake, war has changed.

With the increasing privatization and digitalization of the military, measuring presence by mere troop level paints a picture that’s incomplete and not nearly graphic enough.

Private mercenaries, small but mighty units and a blooming fleet of drones have all made America’s dwelling more elusive but no less omnipresent.

During the Stars and Stripes interview, Biden said, “we have to focus more on unmanned capacity, cyber and IT” and even suggested an increase in funding for these areas.

He also expressed hostility toward major cuts in the allotted military fund and instead called for “priorities in the budget.”

Biden’s first priority, however, should be the major cuts that he currently opposes.

Our military budget is more bloated than the corpses left in our warpath, standing at $934 billion when all federal contributions to defense are tallied up. This figure is ghastly, and even a minor slice could pay for countless programs aimed at welfare rather than warfare.

Biden is on the record saying this level of spending should not only be maintained, but perhaps increased in the areas that automate combat. Of particular concern is Biden’s eagerness for escalating unmanned armada.

His former boss presided over a massive expansion of the drone strike program, one that resulted in the death of anywhere from 384 to 807 innocent civilians. Any desire to expand this shadowy assisination initiative should be met with extreme skepticism and pushback.

America’s imperial reach is so vast and advanced that even a reduction in military personnel won’t translate to true deoccupation.

Our military might has taken to the clouds, both physically and digitally. A drone is equivalent to a small platoon and can be more easily conjured than flesh and blood soldiers.

Should a single individual really have that conjuring capability? And should that individual be one who listens to Despacito?