In the 86 years from 1882-1968, 4,743 lynchings occurred in the United States. Of those 4,743 lynchings, over 70 percent of those lynched were African-Americans.

The percentage of white lynching victims is substantially lower, and lynchings of white people occurred largely when they helped their black neighbors or vocalized anti-lynching sentiments — or, in other words, for showing courage and bravery in the face of injustice.

President Donald Trump has to decided to desecrate, demean and dishonor the victims of some of the most horrible hate crimes in American history when he tweeted out that the potential impeachment inquiry he's facing is comparable to a lynching.

So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here - a lynching. But we will WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019

Seriously?

Trump has shown his lack of morality on numerous occasions but this is a surprising new low, even for him.

Trump is going to claim he's the "least racist" person ever and that he's done good things for African-Americans in this country, but there's plenty of evidence to the contrary which refutes that point.

To his credit, some in Trump's own party, including Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger, denounced Trump's vile, hateful rhetoric, as did House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, though both offered milquetoast rebukes.

Notice these examples are the only ones I included, because they're among the few examples of a member of President Trump's own party standing up to Trump and condemning this disgusting, vitriolic and insensitive comment.

Though let's be honest: a politician shouldn't have to get praised for denouncing this nonsense. It should be common sense and simply the right thing to do.

The current iteration of Trump's party mirrors instances when the GOP courted former segregationist southern Democrats in 1968 and that Ronald Reagan went after when he ran for president.

Just look at the example of when Republican operative and former Nixon and Reagan campaign staffer Lee Atwater's, who courted those very same voters himself.

Atwater admitted he saw the political advantage of courting racists and bigots and parlayed that into several electoral victories over the course of several decades.

So sure, the Republican party used to be the party of Lincoln and the party that fought for emancipation of slaves and civil rights — but they're also the party that abandoned civil rights once before, in 1877, for the sake of getting Rutherford Hayes elected president.

That moral abdication on the part of the GOP set the stage for decades of Jim Crow policy rooted in racism and white supremacy by both the southern Dixiecrats and Republicans — policy that was carried out by generations of lawmakers.

What's even worse though is for this current crop of Southern Republicans to simply ignore that history and not decry Trump's comments, given the sheer number of lynchings that occurred in the south over the decades.

Yes, Democrats were involved in the carrying out of these lynching and passing Jim Crow laws and held some of the most racist views. I don't deny that at all.

But given how, in the decades since, the Democratic Party has largely become the party of civil rights, it's now incumbent on both Democrats and Republicans to reconcile with the past and never forget the legacy of lynching and the irreperable and long-lasting harm that resulted from it.

You think this impeachment is a LYNCHING? What the hell is wrong with you? Do you know how many people who look like me have been lynched, since the inception of this country, by people who look like you. Delete this tweet. https://t.co/oTMhWo4awR — Bobby L. Rush (@RepBobbyRush) October 22, 2019

Lynching has been a dominant form of racial terrorism for hundreds of years in this country. It is disgraceful to compare that shameful history to the measured and constitutional investigation into Trump's abuses of power. https://t.co/Bz9g3SCSaA — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 22, 2019

However, one Democratic candidate who called out Trump for his use of the word "lynching" is former Vice-President Joe Biden — though as it turns out Biden has his own questionable history with that word.

In 1998, Biden described the impeachment inquiry of then-President Bill Clinton as a "partisan lynching."

Biden later apologized for making the comparison but then said Trump said the word intentionally and continues to stoke racial tensions in this country.

That's not how it works Joe — you can't just condemn the word when Trump uses it and apologize for using it and then say because you're a Democrat, you get a free pass. Both uses of the word stoked racial tensions.

And if you think the effects of Jim Crow, lynching and institutional racism are gone, remember that the memorial to Emmett Till had to be made bulletproof because people kept shooting at it.

Instead of principle and courage winning out, we've got Lindsey Graham giving Trump's insidious and abhorrent remarks credence by agreeing with Trump and saying it's a "lynching in every sense."

The public can debate about whether or not Trump should be impeached, but comments like these are indefensible by any standard and need to be called out at every juncture — otherwise all of the legitimate work done to try and heal and reconcile with our white supremacist rooted past, present and future will have all been in vain.