For the past two years, I have been interested in the world of spirituality. I think I originally had been attracted to what I would refer to as the aesthetic of spirituality. But, I never really took any steps to implement a regular yoga or meditation practice into my lifestyle.

I was on a trip to Birmingham, Alabama, during the weekend in mid-March when the world began to transition to what is now the new normal: schools and businesses were closing, social distancing was beginning to be strictly encouraged, and the coronavirus was becoming a serious threat in the United States.

I was visiting one of my best friends to see her in a musical during this trip. I don’t get to see her often, so the overall mood of the trip was high, and no one was really thinking about what the next few months would really be like.

While I was in Birmingham, my friend’s boyfriend mentioned the idea of creating a schedule to follow everyday while in quarantine to prevent spending many days feeling completely unproductive.

I decided to follow this idea. After coming home from this trip to enter the new reality of staying home for months straight, I created a detailed schedule of what I wanted to do each day. I stopped following most of it after a few days.

But, the aspect of this “quarantine schedule” that I not only continued to follow every day, but I would also say has changed my life is a regular yoga practice.

Before the past two months, I had gone to a few yoga classes and really liked them. But, as a ridiculously overbooked college student, I hadn’t really even considered getting more into yoga.

I have now been doing yoga for over 65 days. I can’t imagine my life without it.

There are so many free yoga classes on YouTube — my favorite being Yoga with Adriene — that have made learning about yoga and implementing a regular practice extremely accessible. Most of these classes range from 15 to 45 minutes and offer many modifications for people who are new to yoga or may not be as flexible.

Moreover, yoga traditionally pairs perfectly with meditation. Both utilize the breath as a point of stability to focus entirely on the present and how one feels rather than allowing one's mind to wander and create unnecessary anxiety and stress.

I used to dance in middle and high school, so I like being able to maintain my flexibility from dance through practicing yoga. I’ve definitely gotten stronger as well.

However, the mental clarity and new ways of thinking I’ve gained through yoga are definitely the biggest benefit.

I’ve heard people describe yoga and meditation as witchcraft with how they allow you to manipulate your mind and way of thinking. I definitely agree now.

Yoga and meditation have allowed me to connect with my mind and body to find peace in a time where the world is in a state of distress. I’ve already found so many changes in the way I think and perceive the world.

I’ve been told I typically appear relatively calm and relaxed. But, like everyone, I still have (a lot) of anxiety and stress. Yoga and meditation have allowed me to relax significantly and learn to view the universe with more gratitude and trust.

One aspect of yoga that is sometimes included in classes is repeating certain phrases in your head throughout the practice. Recently, I did a class where the teacher encouraged using the mantra “I trust.”

During a pandemic where even things we thought would always be around have suddenly shut down and trust in a return to normalcy has dissolved for many people, I think this mantra is especially helpful. I have been able to merge the calm state of mind focused entirely in the present moment that is achieved during yoga and this mantra into the rest of my life to try to remind myself to find some trust that all of this will end eventually.

I don’t think I can fully describe the feeling yoga and meditation brings me without sounding cliché. It brings me a sense of peace that I can’t compare to anything else.

All I can say is I think it would absolutely be beneficial for everyone who is physically able to, to try yoga. Especially during a pandemic, I think most people could benefit from reaching a state of complete calmness while still remaining in the present moment.