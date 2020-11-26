Editor’s note: The following column discusses stories and tendencies relating to eating disorders. Proceed with caution and care. For more information and resources, please visit the National Eating Disorder Association’s website.

Traditionally during Thanksgiving, families gather around a table piled high with turkey and all the trimming while their relatives fill their plates with heaping mountains of each side all smothered in gravy.

For some people, it’s a holiday they look forward to for filling up their stomachs, taking a nap, and then going for seconds. However, for others, it’s their worst nightmare.

What is most unfortunate is someone who is so triggered by the holiday might be sitting across from you at the dining room table, and you wouldn’t even know it.

It’s very common for people, especially young adults, to remain secretive about their eating disorders “due to the shame associated with being honest about eating disorder behavior,” according to Jessica Dowling.

She referred to this as hiding in plain sight.

Roughly three years ago, I was that stick thin girl hiding under my big sweater who only ate one piece of turkey, one spoonful of mashed potatoes and a piece of bread.

Thankfully for me, I’ve grown to love Thanksgiving for its true meaning: to gather with family and friends to reflect on the highs of the past year and reminisce on iconic memories and moments from years past.

The food is a bonus for me now, but unfortunately, it isn’t for others.

Linda Smith found that Thanksgiving is a primarily difficult time for those who struggle with binge eating disorder. It manifests during the holiday due to the stress of socializing and the unlimited display of food.

So keep those “you’re really loading up on the mashed potatoes,” and, “only one piece of turkey?” out of your vocabulary. It’s triggering and disrespectful.

On a lighter note, Dr. Stephanie Waitt provided some tips for eating disorder warriors during the holiday, ones that I wished I would have kept in mind when I was at my lowest.

She encourages those eating Thanksgiving meals to eat with their support systems, remember there are no rules to eating and know that all foods are OK to eat.

While all foods are fair game, don’t feel obligated to eat the same things or as much as everyone else. Pace yourself and be mindful.

So this Thanksgiving, respect those at your table who are struggling with eating disorders and related tendencies. It’s not an easy day for them, and what you feel might be a healthy conversation can feel like an instant attack for them.

They will talk to you about their struggles when they are ready. So until then, be supportive and show them endless love.

And for those who are reading this in preparation for what may seem like a dreaded day, the National Eating Disorder Association’s helpline is offering online chat hours on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27.

You can do this.