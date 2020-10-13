There are some biblical stories that even the most militant of atheists know by heart: tales of duplicitous snakes, parted waters and chiseled stone tablets count among them. But examples abound in Jesus’s ministry, and his clearing out of the temple from commercial interests have surely warmed the hearts of communists everywhere.

It’s one of the most dramatic scenes in the Gospels: Jesus enters the temple and promptly removes the merchants and money changers who have set up shop.

What really sets this incident apart, however, is the sheer forcefulness of the expulsion considering the normally meek and mild Lamb of God.

He overturns the sellers’ tables and scolds them for turning such a holy place into a thieves’ kitchen.

Perhaps the lesson is this: commercialization cheapens faith and blocks us from accessing God in his domain, both literally and figuratively.

God wants to wipe away every tear from our eyes, but the profit incentive and the chamber of commerce has made us liable to ignore the only invisible hand that matters.

The best way to understand this alienation is through the writings of Martin Buber, a Jewish philosopher who offered a radical reinterpretation of the Divine Presence of the Old Testament.

Buber’s faith was centered fundamentally on relationships, and his spirituality on dialogue. Unlike more traditional Jews of his time, Buber shunned religious orthodoxy and rarely attended services for Jewish holidays like Yom Kippur.

Instead, he cultivated a sense of the divine more abstract in nature, but no less intimate or loving in practice.

Buber’s God filled all of creation, but should be reached through spontaneity rather than rote prayer, through an intimate communion with every inch and ounce of creation and not via orthodoxy for its own sake.

In Buber’s philosophy, there were two ways of interacting with the world and all its inhabitants, whether animate or inanimate. We can either engage with every person, place or thing in an I-Thou relationship, or in an I-It relationship instead.

Both of these modes of engagement have their benefits, but only the I-Thou attitude leads to the God of Abraham, Issac and Jacob since it relies on unity rather than separation.

In the I-It encounter, we find a complete separation between subject and object. The I exists separately from the It, and the It is subsequently objectified and viewed as the other.

I-It implies detachment and the recognition that the I is fundamentally different from the It.

This is a mode of relationship that’s useful, if not necessary, for the realm of science and the objective analysis of the world. It’s the mindset that anthropologists rely on when they study different societies or when physicists study the atom.

But the I-It mindset is not conducive to reaching spiritual union with the trees of the field, or the birds of the sky, or the peoples of the land.

The It has no gender and is not limited to mere objects. Rather, it is a mode of orientation that turns everything and everybody we encounter into an object.

In the I-Thou orientation, however, there exists no meaningful or tangible difference between subject and object; both are combined and blurred until all boundaries disappear and only union remains.

It’s a way of being and encountering free from all objectification, separation and detachment. The I and Thou are not distinct entities, but close friends in close embrace.

Any sense of the other is replaced by the sudden realization that such categories are artificial in the first place. Once again, Thou-hood is not synonymous with personhood. All of creation is imbued with the potential for this connection.

It is only through the I-Thou dialogue option that we reach the eternal “Thou,” God Himself.

As Buber puts it in his seminal classic “I and Thou”: “Every particular Thou is a glimpse through to the eternal Thou; by means of every particular Thou, the primary word [or I] addresses the eternal Thou.”

Therefore, every I-Thou experience is a bonafide religious experience, and should leave us saying the words of Jacob after waking from his dream about the heavenly ladder: “Surely the Lord is in this place — and I did not know it! This is none other than the house of God, and this is the gate of heaven.”

How sad, then, that we live in a world that makes it so difficult to reach this realization, that veils us from the gate of heaven and the eternal thou always in our midst.

We have institutionalized spiritual blindness. We have condemned entire classes of people to a lifestyle full of roadblocks to a deeper appreciation of the divine.

American-style capitalism produces poverty on a massive scale, and this poverty can be both physical and spiritual.

According to the Urban Institute, about 9.2% of the American population (or 29.3 million Americans) lives in poverty. Additionally, 35.2 million Americans live in food-insecure households, meaning they lack access to these resources on such a regular basis that it prevents healthy living.

Research by the same Urban Institute shows that poverty and its associated stresses dull the mind.

Having to constantly worry about overdraft fees or where to find your next meal obviously does not lead to a thriving interior life, but ever-worsening anxiety and dread.

When individuals live in material poverty, their mental capacity is reduced, their mental health is sacrificed and their IQ is decreased by as much as 14 points.

Impoverished individuals can find it difficult to proclaim the words of Jacob’s dream because their lives often feel like a continuous nightmare. If they inhabit a world that degrades their emotional, physical and mental well-being, then of course they will find it more difficult to recognize the eternal thou that dwells among them.

If the human brain is a computer, God is the homescreen, and poverty is the hundreds of browser tabs that slows the computer down and keeps the home screen from being seen.

When the divine presence first made himself known to Moses, he did not resort to fireworks or other grand deeds from the start. Rather, God was made manifest in an unassuming bush that burned, but was never consumed.

In order for Moses to realize the miracle unfolding in front of him, he had to pause and stare and reflect. He had to engage with creation on a deeper, richer level — not as an It, but a Thou. Then, the eternal Thou finally spoke to him.

Under capitalism, how many individuals are given the time and chance to commune like Moses did?

Capitalism forces us to ignore the miraculous since the bottom line has no need for miracles.

The bush still burns unconsumed, and it burns for us. Yet cruel systems keep us from noticing and appreciating its dizzying light.