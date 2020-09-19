Washington D.C. has always been my home away from home.

The one place you could always find me was on Capitol Hill — specifically on the corner of First Street NE and East Capitol Street NE.

I’d marvel at the tall immaculate columns of the Supreme Court of the United States and turn to my left to ooh and aah at the massive dome on the United States Capitol Building.

In the presence of all these buildings I constantly dreamt about, my aspirations would suddenly feel attainable as I remembered the trials and triumphs of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg isn’t just a role model to me. I view her as a titan — a beacon of hope for equality of the genders.

She’s truly the reason I’ve chosen the path I am on today.

Ginsburg fought the system that had all its odds stacked against her, as she was a woman in law who was Jewish and had a child at a young age.

While at Harvard Law School, Ginsburg was vocal to administrators about the lack of women in the college “despite her discomfort, self-doubt and misgivings” to do so, according to the American Civil Liberty Union’s website.

She co-founded the ACLU’s Women’s Rights Project prior to being appointed as a Court of Appeals judge, which I find to be a true testament to her unwavering feminist instincts.

Ginsburg always made sure to give back to students while she practiced law, even becoming the first tenured female professor at Columbia Law School, her alma mater.

As a Supreme Court justice, I most admire her tireless dissents, which have changed the course of history and will forever be ingrained in my memory.

Her opinions from United States v. Virginia in 1996 to Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores in 2014 are two I find especially empowering, as she has always pushed to protect the rights of women regardless of the Supreme Court’s majority decision.

Through United States v. Virginia, she upheld the importance of admitting women into the Virginia Military Institute, which was originally a male-only school. This precedent has changed education forever, in my opinion.

Also, Ginsburg wrote the powerful 35-page dissent for Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores, arguing that for-profit companies should provide contraceptives in their employees’ health care plans.

However, what I find most admirable about Ginsburg is that she didn’t let her “celebrity” status keep her from maintaining a “family first” ideal.

Her unwavering love for her late husband Martin Ginsburg is something anyone could be jealous of.

In an op-ed she wrote for the New York Times in 2013, Ginsburg said “I have had more than a little bit of luck in life, but nothing equals in magnitude my marriage to Martin D. Ginsburg. I do not have words adequate to describe my supersmart, exuberant, ever-loving spouse.”

Written six years after Martin’s death, Ginsburg always spoke of her husband’s praises. Their love was inspiring, beautiful and brings tears to my eyes

I mean, give her credit. She made enough time to officiate a wedding for family friends and work out with Stephen Colbert, both in her late-80s.

Who else could do that besides the notorious RBG?

Yesterday, Ginsburg’s granddaughter Clara Spera said the justice’s dying wish was as follows: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

It is as if until her dying breath, she was a vehement Trump opposer and upholder of equity.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s announcement that the chamber will move to confirm Ginsburg’s replacement prior to the November presidential election portrays a disgusting lack of regard toward the late justice’s career, essence and final wishes.

Additionally, McConnell’s decision to not wait until the election’s votes are counted completely counteracts his decision in 2016 to not let former President Barack Obama select a new Supreme Court justice during an election year. This instance followed the death of former Associate Justice Antonin Scalia and was eventually filled by Trump’s nominee Neil Gorsuch.

McConnell's plans are blatantly hypocritical and add fuel to the dumpster fire he has created as Trump’s mouthpiece.

If the Republican-controled Senate were to approve one of Trump’s Supreme Court nominees, it would disrespect Ginsburg’s legacy and her family, especially considering his nominees include Senators Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton, whose legal careers don’t compare to Ginsburg’s.

Regardless, I will continue to start my mornings by taking my first sip of coffee from my “I <3 RBG” mug, and opening my laptop that boasts a sticker of my role model that reads, “Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.”

I look forward to sipping from that mug well into my political communications career and telling my kids about who Ginsburg was and what she will continue to mean to me.