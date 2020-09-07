Editor’s note: This is a satirical column. Penn State is not trying to clone you.

Penn State has begun to randomly test students for the coronavirus in an effort to mitigate the virus’ spread on-campus and in the community. When I took my test, I had to spit into a tube for 20 minutes.

The testing lab would probably need about 20 minutes worth of spit. It was so much saliva it moved past being gross and just became difficult.

I felt like I did not have to workout that day after all the energy I exerted spitting into the tube.

Everyday many students are receiving the exact same tests and spitting gallons into tubes in order to get tested. These tubes of our DNA are presumably being sent to a lab in order to be tested, but that is all they are doing with them.

What if the university wants our DNA for another, more nefarious reason?

I think Penn State University is trying to clone its students.

It’s the only logical conclusion — what else are they doing with all of that DNA? Disposing of it in a responsible way that adheres to the biomedical standards and regulations? I don’t think so.

Let’s lay out the facts for the case.

We know the Penn State administration is secretly a bunch of lizard people. We know, because of the documentary Jurassic Park, that they have the ability to clone.

Using this factual evidence, what rational person would say they aren’t trying to clone us?

Now your mind is probably buzzing with questions and thoughts like, “Why are they trying to clone us?” and “Is Jurassic Park a documentary?” and “I thought this was a news publication, what am I reading?”

There are many potential answers to the question “Why are they trying to clone us?”

Maybe they are pumping our clones full of steroids and training them from birth to become superior athletes.

In 20 years, the football team will look like bulkier versions of us. It seems only logical that the university would use my clone as the starting quarterback.

On the other hand they could be building an “Alumni Park” up by the Intramural Fields where alumni and donors can walk around a replica of campus and have our cloned versions shout, “We Are,” at them.

They could also be building an army that can fight Ohio State’s army of battle droids in some sort of “clone war.”

The fighting would spread from our flat earth to other flat discs across the galaxy resulting in a “star war.”

However, they are most likely cloning us so they can charge both ourselves and our clones tuition for this semester.

Maybe tuition will literally cost “an arm and a leg” for your clone with the university selling their limbs on the black market.

In conclusion, the university is trying to clone us. That is a fact.

The lizard people are everywhere. The Nittany Lion is secretly just a person in a suit. “LionCash plus” is a lie (what about “LionCash negative?” That is what shows up on my screen whenever I swipe the card).

We are...clones. Wake up sheeple.

