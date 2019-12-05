I did not watch Mister Rogers as I was growing up — but I wish I had.

Over Thanksgiving break, I went to see the movie “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” It followed a cynical journalist who was assigned to profile the world-renowned Fred Rogers. He started off looking to uncover a dark side of the children’s program star. I couldn’t blame the journalist for his reasoning; there was something suspicious about a person being so unabashedly optimistic.

But why? Why is it so hard to believe that someone could be genuinely selfless without having some personal vendetta?

The unfortunate reality is we take people like Mr. Rogers with a grain of salt. All he ever expressed were good things and desires to improve children’s lives, but we are so used to negativity that we say there must be a catch. We have been molded to look at a man who professes the need to listen to one’s feelings and who plays with puppets with a wary eye.

Society preaches acceptance, yet it cannot let compassion survive uncontested. If society preaches these ideals, Mr. Rogers was the prophet when it came to acceptance and progression.

Even today, the societal problems Mr. Rogers wanted to create conversation about are taboo. He recognized mental health and would rather confront it head-on than bury it in distractions. He encouraged unity amid segregation. He thought difficult topics such as death and divorce should not be ignored. If someone shared they were sad or angry, the last thing he did was tell them to get over it. He sang songs and gave talks about why feelings are important and how to deal with them. He even acknowledged the importance of silence — and he often said it can be the best thing someone needs.

Compare this to today. Mental health is finally acceptable to talk about, but the stigma persists. Extreme political division is reversing the progress we have already made. Despite death and divorce being frequent occurrences, people would still rather make small talk about the weather than discuss them. Silences are labeled as “awkward” because we are so afraid to spend a single minute alone with our thoughts that we would rather fill every one of them with noise.

In 1969, he sat before the Senate and testified in defense of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” when PBS was to be granted half the funds that were originally budgeted for it. Senator John Pastore was callous toward him, but Mr. Rogers explained to him in a slow voice and calm demeanor why he was so invested in children’s programming. The senator smiled as Mr. Rogers recited the lyrics to a song about dealing with anger.

“I feel that if we in public television can only make it clear that feelings are mentionable, we will have done a great service for mental health,” Mr. Rogers said.

Pastore softened at Mr. Rogers’ words.

“I’m supposed to be a pretty tough guy, and this is the first I’ve had goosebumps for the last two days,” he said. Needless to say, Mr. Rogers was successful in bartering for the full funds for PBS.

Mr. Rogers passed away, but his mission should live on. He was ahead of his time, sincerely wanting to make the world a better place. The world needs more personalities like his today.