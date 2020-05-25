I hate sports.

This makes attending Penn State feel a bit like an oxymoron.

I mean, let’s be honest. Why do the majority of people read student-run college newspapers? As much as I’d love to think it's because the public loves local news and the opinions of young adults, the metrics speak for itself — sports articles are consistently the Collegian’s most-read content.

I almost feel left out. I really tried to force myself to like sports during my freshman year. I didn’t have season football tickets, and I remember feeling such dread about that. Was I a real Penn State student if I didn’t love football?

Reader, the month before my freshman year began, I literally googled, “How does football work?” I sat down at the kitchen table and committed to learning.

And after finding a ticket and attending that first game of the season, I felt like I had a general idea of what was going on. It was exciting. But that moment wasn’t very telling — I tried to go to the next game and didn’t even make it halfway through before I left. I never went to another.

In the same way I’ve always felt jealousy for STEM majors because they like math, I envy the sports lovers and players.

I think it’s important to acknowledge that there can undoubtedly be a toxic culture around sports, although the same can be said about almost anything. It’s an industry that is too often sexist, with many male fans devaluing interested women, and the female athletes getting paid fractions of their male counterparts’ salaries.

I saw a social media post a while ago that I feel like makes a fair point. Men (usually men, anyway) are so quick to mock young girls and women for their taste in music, specifically boybands.

I think of the One Direction breakup, specifically — so many fans were upset and brought to tears over the band separating. These girls are called dramatic, stupid or immature. But when a man cries because his favorite sports team lost a game, no one ever says the same thing. Just an observation.

I don’t think the industry is inherently “bad.” Sports are a part of our culture. They’re a way for kids and adults alike to stay active. They create communities that otherwise might not exist. Sports create an atmosphere of competition and passion. And I just happen to dislike it.

I thought to write this column because I’ve been playing a lot of catch recently. I used to play softball, tennis, soccer, gymnastics and cheerleading, but softball was my favorite.

After noticing I was playing more, my mom recommended I join a recreational softball team at Penn State.

I was both excited and disgusted.

Hating sports has been a part of my persona for the past decade of my life. I don’t think it’s “cool” to dislike sports, or that it makes me “special” — I literally just have zero interest in any of it. But behind all of that, there was a tiny bit of excitement at the idea of playing again.

I enjoy hitting. I enjoy passing. So why wouldn’t I consider joining a softball team?

My brother said it best describing his own experiences. He loves everything about the act of playing baseball, but hates everything about having to compete or be on a team. Thinking back to my old softball coaches, I found truth with this statement.

I remember the pressure to win. I remember the crushing anxiety I stomached before every single practice. I remember being taken out of games because we “needed our best players on the field right now.”

Thus my reluctance to play sports was born. I’ve just happened to never like watching them.

I’ve spent years of my life — more specifically, the past few days — being frustrated with myself that I don’t understand the love of sports. College didn’t help. As trivial an issue it is to have during a pandemic, I’ve put a lot of thought toward this.

I have decided to give myself permission to dislike sports, despite going to a “football school.” I am allowed to have my own interests. I am allowed to love what I do, guilt-free, without wishing it was anything else.

And suddenly, I’ve found this little self-quarrel about sports is much bigger — I’ve discovered an attitude applicable to just about everything in my life. Finding peace with my truth.

Maybe it’ll mean something to you, too.