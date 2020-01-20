Throughout my childhood, my family would watch the show “The Apprentice.” Starring Donald Trump previous to his presidency, he was a boss character who delivered critique on the mess-ups of everyday people as they navigated through the episode’s business challenges.

Trump was entertaining. I thought he was a comedic man with lots of money, and being a child at the time, I enjoyed his character.

In 2014, years after I started watching the show, I tweeted Trump that he should run for president. I believe these were my exact words: “I think Donald Trump should run for president.” My small twitter base of my middle school friends couldn’t care less about the tweet, for half of them most likely didn’t even know the significance of the name.

But when Trump himself quoted my tweet and said, “Thanks, we do need someone, and fast!” My tweet blew up, and my inbox was filled with middle aged political enthusiasts that were passionately agreeing or yelling at my tweet. Keep in mind I was 14.

The only consequence at this time was dealing with various individuals’ aggressive tweets towards Trump and me. But once Trump got elected, my tweet turned from a barely thought out joke to a harsh reality.

On election night of 2016, students from my school, neighboring schools and seemingly everyone on Twitter were retweeting the tweet from two years. Those from my school, mostly joking, were crediting me to Trump’s win with support or rage.

I do not believe that I am Trump’s lone reason to join the election; he was definitely motivated by money, fame and possibly the concern for the American people.

I previously saw Trump as the boss, a practical leader for a television show that “fired” people. I would say he runs his presidency in a similar way — powerful, confident, comedic and with a “boss” mindset. Although, maybe these traits were better left for TV.

Previous to “The Apprentice,” Trump’s persona was shaped in the best-selling book “The Art of the Deal.” The book, part memoir and part business-advice book explained Trump’s success story and transformed him into a household name. He had been a celebrity since the eighties — the same time he began his business in hotels and other business ventures.

In an interview with the New Yorker that explained how Trump’s persona in “The Apprentice” transformed him into an American success story, multiple producers of the show said they exploited the Trump persona.

“He had just gone through I don’t know how many bankruptcies, but we made him out to be the most important person in the world,” Bill Pruitt, a producer of the show said in the interview.

“It was like making the court jester the king.”

Trump’s tycoon persona brought viewers to his show and certainly continues to keep the public eye on his comments at all time.

His comedic values from his Apprentice days run through his presidency. His stern attitude and aggressive comments can make for humorous, yet sometimes hurtful material, especially in his new role.

“A leader is someone that often times will go against everybody. That’s what a leader is. Generally speaking, a leader has to think independently,” Trump said in an episode of “The Apprentice.”

Trump’s past “leadership” mindset is not one that can work as a Democratic president. Though my opinion is that Trump is not fit as a proper president, and my tweet was not well thought out, I do understand why others find him to exemplify “American success.”

His created persona through the show exploited the sternest and most powerful parts of him, picking and choosing the representing parts of Trump. In the same interview, executive producer of the show Mark Burnett said for each televised hour of “The Apprentice,” his crews shot as many as three hundred hours of footage.

Reality television allows the editing and sifting through large numbers of clips and piecing together the best story. This created a view of Trump that interested me when I was younger and ultimately led us to this reality that not even I expected to predict.