After last weekend’s disgusting lack of regard shown by countless students partying in housing downtown, this has to be said.

Don’t let the combination of “Halloweekend” and Penn State Football’s faceoff against Ohio State turn into a bigger storm than last weekend’s mess of parties. Afterall, we are still in the midst of a global pandemic.

For those who may be unaware of last weekend’s craziness, there were multiple large gatherings reported to the State College Police where students were not following coronavirus guidelines of social distancing and mask wearing. The gatherings allegedly occurred during Penn State’s football game against Indiana.

I thought it went without saying that the coronavirus is massively contagious and can still spread on our campus like wildfire, but I guess some people have forgotten.

Upon reflecting on last weekend’s incidents, my mind immediately went back to the compact every Penn State student signed at the beginning of the semester.

The compact explicitly requires students to follow safety guidelines on campus, and the State College Borough Council followed the university’s lead with its own ordinance this summer.

The borough’s ordinance still requires social distancing, mask wearing and other coronavirus mitigation techniques until further notice.

While this upcoming weekend has been long awaited by many for the creative costumes and football festivities, please don’t forget that the pandemic hasn’t yet come to a halt.

I’ve personally heard a lot of “I have the antibodies,” and, “My roommates got it and I didn’t so I’m built different,” kind of talk lately. And I get where those peoples’ thought processes might be, but it’s not justification for putting others at risk.

Some immunocompromised students at Penn State probably had to lock themselves in their rooms this past weekend, not being able to experience their first football game of the season in the same hectic manner as years past.

For the sake of these students who want to go back to celebrating game days in the parking lots scattered around Beaver Stadium, please watch football games from the safety of your own apartment buildings.

For the sake of the students who want to go back to a Halloweekend where they scramble to McLanahan’s or Target for last-minute costumes, please eat some candy and watch a scary movie from your downtown homes.

While I know this plea will not resonate with everyone in the way I hope it will, please don’t be selfish.

I know the pandemic won’t go away overnight, but if you wear a mask and social distance, hopefully we all can enjoy a more normalized football season and Halloween much sooner.