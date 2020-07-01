Many older people love to talk about how young people are constantly on their phones. Most of my family gatherings at Christmases or Thanksgiving consist of my uncles and aunts making the same jokes about how my cousins and I are always on our phones.

Recently, millennials even turned against those of us who are 23 and younger. Gen Z collectively made fun of millennials on TikTok and Twitter for about 24 hours. The jokes centered around millennials’ obsession with coffee, Harry Potter, being a “girl boss,” and the overall capitalist tendencies of many millennials.

In a Buzzfeed listicle, millennials attempted to fire back by questioning why we like TikTok and have the auto-capitalization turned off on our phones and computers.

Though I think it’s fun to ironically bully people for still having their auto-capitalization turned on, I think this millennials vs. Gen Z war comes with a large difference between the two generations.

The amount of social media most Gen Zers are exposed to on a daily basis for much of our adolescence and early adulthood has served to educate us and make us more empathetic toward oppressed populations.

Millennials are obviously not technologically illiterate, but I have yet to meet millennials who essentially have their phone attached to their hand permanently like much of Gen Z.

I’ll admit it, I’m definitely not proud of my rising screentime over the past few months. I feel like my phone is bullying me every time I see I’ve been on my phone for 10 hours in one day.

But at the same time, being on Twitter and TikTok for a ridiculous number of hours since the beginning of the pandemic has been really beneficial.

I’m always trying to learn as much as I can. I want to be as in touch as possible with what is happening in the world, the causes of these events, and the history of our country.

Until recently, I saw social media as a distractor in being productive and educating myself. Why would I be scrolling through Twitter when I could be watching a documentary or reading a book?

With events like the spread of the coronavirus, the death of George Floyd and police brutality toward Black people, the conversations I’ve had about these events with my parents and my millennial sister have made me realize how much I learn from social media.

Social media allows users to be exposed to a wide variety of perspectives and information from an extremely diverse group of knowledgeable people who experience constant oppression firsthand.

White people from a very nondiverse city who go to a nondiverse college — like myself — can benefit so greatly from hearing people of color, members of LGBTQ community, disabled people and other people from marginalized communities. There is such an abundance of these people constantly speaking out and telling their stories on social media.

It is absolutely not the job of people who aren’t white, straight, cisgender and able-bodied to educate everyone else. But, many people are definitely interested in educating others and have essentially dedicated their entire social media presence to education and activism.

I personally know plenty of people — including myself — who used what they’ve learned from others on social media as a starting point to continue to learn more with more typical forms of educational media like books and documentaries.

It was fascinating to witness the large number of young teenagers on social media who were more vocal about Black Lives Matter and the oppression of Black people than plenty of older people.

This sentence will likely sound stupid to an outside perspective who doesn’t use TikTok and sees it as a platform for 13 year olds to post video of themselves dancing, but I’ve literally learned so much from TikTok.

The app has recently been surrounded with controversy after momentarily banning the Black Lives Matter hashtag and frequently shadowbanning Black users, but this platform is still flourishing with so many amazing Black creators. Many Black TikTok users use the app to showcase not only activism, but also their art, music, writing and general creativity.

We use social media to find ways to sign petitions, donate to organizations and individuals and learn about protests in our communities. Older people who are not as politically active may think the most direct way they can impact change is through voting, but social media has taught us the importance of activism and ways we can supplement voting and fight for issues we care about.

People on TikTok even recently successfully ensured a small crowd at a rally for President Donald Trump.

Social media is educating a massive amount of Gen Zers and encouraging activism. I think this will hopefully move the United States in a much more progressive direction in the future as more members of Gen Z are able to vote and even run for office.

These disagreements between generations can be fun and entertaining, but older generations need to seriously hear what many Gen Zers are actually doing on their phones all the time.