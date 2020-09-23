As State College has recently begun to dip below 50 degrees in the early mornings and leaves are slowly beginning to fall from the Elm trees lining Pattee Mall, fall is upon us.

As someone who lives south of Pittsburgh, I have experienced many of the joys of the fall season in northeast America, including burnt orange and yellow leaves covering the sidewalks and the slight chill in the air that only wearing your best wool cardigan can fix.

For those who are attending Penn State from sunny and rarely cold areas of the country, University Park is a beautiful place to experience fall.

Here are my top reasons why fall is a magic season to be celebrated by all.

Football

While the coronavirus pandemic has drastically shifted schedules for all sports this year, football is back.

Watching football throughout the week is a great site to behold in the fall, with NFL games, college games and even high school matchups bringing joy to football fans.

With the return of Big Ten football on Oct. 24, Penn Staters can be sure to embrace the fall football season.

I know I love spending a Sunday before class watching football and getting homework done.

Activities

Fall is a great time to get together with friends and family and go outside.

There are pumpkin patches and apple picking farms, where a day spent picking the perfect fruit or vegetable can turn into an evening of making homemade pies or carving faces into the orange gourds.

There are also corn mazes, haunted houses, bonfires and more fun activities where friends can get together with social distancing.

Fall is a great season to get out and try new things, including exercise. With cooler temperatures and crisp air, going on a run feels a lot better than when it was 90 degrees out.

Pumpkin Spice

Now, don’t get me wrong, the pumpkin spice craze is something that may seem basic, but pumpkin flavored treats and drinks seriously get me through exam weeks here at school.

From the Starbucks pumpkin cream cold brew, to pumpkin cookies, cinnamon rolls and ice cream from Trader Joe’s, to pumpkin seeds baked in the oven — there is something sweet or savory for everyone.

Part of the fun in all things pumpkin is enjoying the flavor profile during the fall and then building up anticipation for the next slice of pumpkin pie a year from now.

Also, a bonus I am including in this section is the return of all things comforting, including soups and hot coffee and teas.

Apparel

Another fall favorite of mine is the return of hoodie season, meaning I can wear my many Penn State sweatshirts almost daily.

My favorite way to dress to go to class (or now, sit on Zoom in class) is to wear a sweatshirt and some leggings.

This is an effortlessly comfy outfit that leaves room for layering and can keep you warm in the morning is the best kind.

As someone who easily gets cold, I always appreciate the fall season to be able to dress warm. Some of fall clothing essentials I enjoy include cardigans, football jerseys, boots, scarves and sweaters.

Foliage

Pennsylvania is a great place to view the leaves changing, and by taking a drive through the mountains and even hiking Mount Nittany, you can see how thousands of trees in the area change the primarily green landscape.

While this year’s foliage may not be as vibrant due to a drought in the area, the maroon, orange and yellow leaves create a great backdrop on Penn State’s campus.