With mask restrictions in Pennsylvania and the country being lifted a bit for vaccinated individuals, it’s weird that people are out and about without masks after over a year of this mess.

I have written plenty of columns and articles about the coronavirus, but it is something I am still seeing daily.

When you know someone who died from the coronavirus like I have, I think it is hard to suddenly move on like the rest of the world seems to have done.

I knew we had to escape the mask phase of the coronavirus eventually, and I am glad we’re moving on with vaccines, but I didn’t know how uncomfortable I would be.

What frustrates me the most right now is the mask or no mask issue. Is it even an issue? Because I think it is.

I know we are allowed to be maskless now in most situations, but I still wear my mask everywhere, and I am vaccinated. You might think I’m ridiculous, but I’m going to tell you you’re wrong.

I did go outside in a crowd recently, and mostly everyone was maskless. I still felt uncomfortable, but I’m getting there.

My work has us wear masks still and for a while, we still had customers wear masks.

I would have to explain to a customer, who would often berate me for being wrong, that it was our company’s policy still. Why can’t people just be kind to each other and listen to the rules?

Now, we allow people without masks, and they can wear masks if they want.

My biggest concern is how people who do not wear masks are the ones who are not vaccinated, which is absolutely ridiculous and ignorant.

A teenager came in the other day with a mask on and every time he talked to me to order his food, he took off his mask and then put it back on. How does that help anyone?

Being vaccinated for this virus should not be a political thing. I understand some health concerns of why you shouldn’t, but it is something you should do, and it has been proven safe.

Is it because a new administration supports science and the truth that some people want to be against the administration in some way?

Even if I get any long term effects from the vaccine in the future — which I do not think is going to happen — I’m just glad I’m doing something for humanity and for the ones who passed from this virus before they got the vaccine.

I don’t want to look like an anti-masker, and I am going to continue to wear a mask while vaccinated, not because I don’t want to look like that, but because I want to be safe from those who may be lying about their vaccination status.

I hope people can be respectful of others in this weird transition period. Think about those who are not comfortable yet, those who have lost a loved one and essential workers who are working for you.