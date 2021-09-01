Over the past year and a half as the coronavirus pandemic has raged on, many Americans descended into financial hardships.

Millions were put out of work — with the unemployment rate reaching almost 15% — businesses closed around the country and many feared how they could keep up with their rent payments.

And it’s not as widely discussed, but the pandemic put a severe financial burden on college students.

College is expensive, and a university like Penn State carries quite the price tag.

With students missing out on employment opportunities over their summers and parents losing jobs around the country, paying for college has become a harder reality.

Last year, the Board of Trustees, the governing body of the university, appeared to understand this issue and freezed tuition increases.

However, the United States is still very much in the pandemic — with the country having its second highest spike in cases currently. Increases in tuition should still be halted.

Amazingly, the board raised tuition for all in-state undergraduate students by 2.5% and 2.75% for all out-of-state and graduate students for this school year.

This affects all students in a negative way and completely disregards that we are still dealing with the lasting effects of the coronavirus.

This is not the only financially questionable decision the board has made during the pandemic.

The Board of Trustees met to approve $48.3 million to renovate a football practice facility, part of an overall $69 million the project will entail.

Most Board of Trustees votes are a rubber stamp and unanimous in nature, as the committees agree beforehand and other board members follow suit.

This vote was particularly contentious, however.

The Board approved the measure 27-6, with Jay Paterno — son of longtime football coach Joe, one of the most influential figures in school history — being the lead voice against funding the addition.

Paterno was absolutely right in saying there are students facing financial difficulties amid the pandemic.

While Penn State football is undoubtedly one of the best parts of the college experience here, there was no reason to fund a renovation when scores of students are struggling.

Does having a good football team generate income for the school and provide interest for prospective students? Yes. Does having a new facility probably help interest high school football players in committing or accepting scholarships to Penn State? Most likely.

Would James Franklin, recruitment and a football program that pretty much funds itself be fine without the renovation for a few years until the pandemic recedes fully and the economy is back to normal? Absolutely.

It was an irresponsible expunging of funds and frankly, not justifiable. Imagine what those funds could do for so many students and their families.

During these unprecedented times, Penn State has made measures to address the hardships of the pandemic, but spending choices like these undercut the message of assisting the students.

Penn State should be a school first and a home to students — not a business where all that matters is transactions out of people's pockets during hard times.