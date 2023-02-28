It’s hard to put into words how much my time as a THON dancer meant to me, but I’m going to try. It’s been a week, and I’m still trying to find the right way to honor my time on the floor of the Bryce Jordan Center.

That word — try. For me, one of the main takeaways from this year’s THON was the theme of trying.

We don’t have a cure for cancer, but we’re trying. We’re so close, yet so far from the end of THON, but we’re trying. I’m trying. I’m trying.

These thoughts echoed through my head and my heart as I kept going throughout the weekend.

And sometimes, it’s OK to not have all of the answers as long as we keep trying. THON taught me how to keep going even when I would feel myself slip into a wall, and that will stay with me for long after that weekend.

I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to be a small part of an organization that’s so impactful.

And throughout the weekend, I was taken aback by how many people tried so hard to raise over $15 million all for the kids. I still get chills hearing the number or seeing a video of the final reveal, and I’m even more humbled to know I was able to be a part of it.

During an early morning hour when I was losing motivation, a friend messaged me telling me to make peace with my pain, and that’s what I did. The feelings I’ll always remember took place when someone I knew found me on the floor during their floor pass hour.

A small tap on the shoulder during the Line Dance to running across the freshly cleaned floor to find my sister are moments I won’t forget. Even behind tired eyes, you could still see so many smiles painting the BJC. And while every moment wasn’t a high, having people there to lift me up — physically or mentally — kept me going.

I’ll forever appreciate the ones who showed up for me on the floor and in the stands. Even all the way on the floor, I could look up to Section 220 and know that someone from Club Tennis was waving one of our tennis ball signs back at me.

It was a giant game of “Where’s Waldo,” but the feeling of finding who you were looking for brought energy right back to me.

Reading through every piece of dancer mail brought a tear to my eye — especially the letter with the entire “Bee Movie” script someone sent to me. And everytime I hear the word “slay,” I laugh because it was written in almost every letter people sent me.

There’s no greater feeling than knowing people are there for you — supporting you every step of the way — and THON reminded me there are many people in my corner.

THON fosters a true sense of community even if you’re not involved; all of us have been touched by it in some way.

For those looking to dance in the future or just simply wondering how it feels, it’s a mental game.

My legs would start to hurt, but I would tell myself it’s in my head. My feet were sore, but that wasn’t something I told myself was happening. You learn a lot about yourself and those around you when you’re at one of the most sleep deprived moments of your life.

You also learn a lot about those around you in the bathroom line, which was usually an hour long, but that’s besides the point.

The idea of THON can be overwhelming, and the sounds in the BJC could become overstimulating, but knowing that so many people could come together with one purpose in mind helped me create so many bonds over the weekend that I’m forever grateful for.

There were times when I felt myself disconnect from who I am because nothing around me felt real. Walking around underneath the stands taking laps helped me remain calm even when I was separating from my sense of self. But finding my why would always bring me back.

The fight against pediatric cancer is an uphill battle, and while some may not understand what it means to be a part of THON, it’s more than sending out a DonorDrive link, and it’s more than simply standing.

THON Weekend being the culmination of year-long fundraising isn’t a reward for the work put in — it’s just the beginning.

I learned it’s a time to come together and ground ourselves with what it is we’re trying to find. We’re trying to find a cure, and we’re trying to find a way to cope with the weight of the burdens so many have to carry.

THON is one of the most impactful student-run philanthropies in the world paving the way for so many families to have hope that they too will win their battle against cancer, and that fact alone kept me grounded.

I wasn’t doing this for myself, I realized; I was doing this for the hope of tomorrow — for the ability to let others try.

The world is cruel, but the unity and togetherness that THON creates takes some of those pains away. To some day dance in celebration for a cure is something I’m willing to try for.