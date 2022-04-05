Believe it or not, there’s plenty of American music pumping through British pubs, clubs and restaurants.

But the U.K. also has its own identity when it comes to music — with some artists trickling into mainstream U.S. culture. Here's some of the music I’ve picked up and love.

1. “Dance Wiv Me” by Dizzee Rascal

If you need a new dance song to get you moving, “Dance Wiv Me” is the one for you. It has a feel good vibe and a nice beat. I always find myself bopping my head along to the song — thank you TikTok for introducing me.

2. “Baby” by Aitch and Ashanti

I love this song — maybe not the lyrics as much because #feminism, but the tune itself is catchy.

I’ve also joined the U.K. pop culture bandwagon of loving Aitch because he just started dating Amelia, whom you might know from Jack Harlow’s chicken shop date on TikTok. Thank you again, TikTok for introducing me to this song.

3. “Foundations” by Kate Nash

If you love Taylor Swift, you might love this song as well. It’s a fun song that’s easy to sing along with. I actually didn’t find this on TikTok, but it’s a popular sound on U.K. TikTok.

4. “Seventeen Going Under” by Sam Fender

Fun fact, I almost died at a recent Sam Fender concert. Thankfully, he paid attention to his audience and worked with security to help people in danger.

Sam Fender-Bender as I call him — it’s fun to say in a British accent — gained his fame from TikTok. Yes, you’ve guessed it, I found this song on TikTok. He recently won an award at the Brit Awards, and I suggest listening if you enjoy indie pop songs.

Bonus points if you listen to his song “Saturday.”

5. “Want You Back” by Cher Lloyd

This is a throwback but a gem nonetheless. If you forgot about Cher Lloyd in the 2010s, this is your time to remember. This is a great sing along song for you and your girlfriends to blast in the car before a night out.

6. “As It Was” by Harry Styles

Did we forget Harry is British? The singer turned actor turned Olivia Wilde’s boyfriend released an instant hit on April 1 after teasing fans. According to my friend, this is a great song, and if you’re looking to listen to Harry more, I suggest starting with this track.

7. “War” by ArDee and Aitch

You might've heard ArrDee a couple of months ago on TikTok with “Body (Remix)” — another catchy song. “War” sits on number two ranking on Spotify for all of ArrDee’s song. If you enjoy listening to rap, you’ll probably like this song.