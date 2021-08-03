The asterisk. A symbol in sports meant to denote an issue pertaining to a particular statistic or record.

To use it in a sentence — Barry Bonds has an asterisk next to his name in the record book.

Who would have thought the character above the eight on your keyboard could diminish quite possibly the greatest career in the sport of baseball? For Bonds and many others, the asterisk has tainted Hall of Fame careers, boiling lasting legacies down to one thing — steroids.

This is in no way meant to glorify the use of performance-enhancing drugs, rather to examine just how much of an impact they had on the sport of baseball.

I am not a diehard baseball fan. I will gladly attend my fair share of Yankees games and keep up with the rising stars of the sport. The idea of drag bunting and ground ball pitching is not enticing to myself and the casual fan.

Following the Major League Baseball strike in 1994, the sport was at an all time low. But thanks to the home run race between Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire, baseball began to have a resurgence.

The backbone behind Sosa and McGwire’s long ball battle? Steroids.

The two men who arguably saved baseball have been ostracized from the sport — a sport that I might add has been built on the idea of cheating.

See the Houston Astros, who were found to be cheating en route to winning the 2017 World Series. Surely if an entire team is caught stealing signs, that championship should be stripped, right?

Apparently, cheating is a loose term to MLB. The team was inevitably punished but was still able to keep the pennant. A $5 million fine, loss of four draft picks and the suspension of a general manager and team manager is all it takes to hoist baseball’s most coveted piece of hardware.

Did players like Bonds and co. have an advantage over their competition? Sure. But did they know what pitch was going to be thrown? No. Bonds already boasts an absurd .444 OBP for his career, but imagine what that number would have been if he knew what pitch to expect.

I’m not going to pretend that steroids don’t enhance athletic ability. Bonds went from a lean stolen base threat to a titan baseball had never seen before. But he and others still had the natural talent to put the ball in play while also having impeccable plate vision.

The concept of performance-enhancing drugs came well before the steroid era, as literal amphetamines were used in the majority of clubhouses and weren’t banned from the league until 2006. The so-called “greenies” offered players better focus and heightened senses yet weren’t cracked down on until after the steroid scandal.

As a result of PEDs, power hitters will always be viewed under the microscope of scrutiny, as fans can never be too sure of who is or isn’t juicing.

The one question I do have is this: What would happen if every player took steroids? If the playing field was evened between Bonds and his peers, would they be as talented? And with that in mind, just how many players have actually taken steroids? The league has caught its fair share of users, but how many has it missed?

The point is this: With or without steroids, baseball players are still uber-talented. Before his head grew to the size of the Great Pumpkin, Bonds was already primed for a Hall of Fame career. And with many pitchers being involved with steroids, there were many plate appearances where the playing field was even.

Barry Bonds is the best player to ever step on the diamond — steroids or not. Roger Clemens makes the claim for the greatest ace the game has ever seen. And McGwire and Sosa single-handedly salvaged what looked to be a dying league.

These four athletes and many others will forever be chastised by the game. So, was it worth it?

Their legacies will be correlated with PEDs for entirety, but asterisk or not, their statistics will never change. And neither will their innate talent.

If you and I were given PEDs and asked to step and hit a 98 mph fastball against Clemens or force an out on Barry Bonds, could we do it? How many actual MLB players could do it? Very few.

Hate these players as much as you want. It won’t change the fact that the game will never have a more dominant and fearsome group of players again.