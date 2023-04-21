Philosopher and theologian, Søren Kierkegaard, wrote in his most iconic work, “Fear and Trembling,” that “once when the price of spices in Holland fell, the merchants had a few cargoes sunk in the sea in order to jack up the price. This was an excusable, perhaps even necessary, deception. Do we need something similar in the world of the spirit? Are we so sure that we have achieved the highest, so that there is nothing left for us to do except piously to delude ourselves into thinking that we have not come that far, simply in order to have something to occupy our time? Is this the kind of self-deception the present generation needs? Should it be trained in a virtuosity along that line, or is it not, instead, adequately perfected in the art of deceiving itself?”

Kierkegaard’s of course being sarcastic here, criticizing a world where ideas are bought and sold cheap. The big questions and answers that help us make sense of our lives now replicate a market where the definable and unquestionable become the most valuable.

It’s the ultimate capitalistic, egoistic ethos, that even spirit becomes that which we can possess and control. In the face of uncertainty and mystery, we’re willing to dump everything overboard to cling to that which we falsely value as profitable.

Kierkegaard understood, as I believe, that life’s not about that. Life’s about faith. People make the mistake of believing faith’s about holding as tight as possible. But faith’s about letting go.

I regret to state that the faith tradition I’m a part of, Christianity, in 21st century America has lost its faith. Our religion, which is about the redemption of the world through the sacrifice and resurrection of God becoming human, has turned into a monolith of suffocating certainty and socio-cultural identity of hostility.

This is not to say that all churches or Christians are bad or evil or wrong, but that archimedean navel our faith circles around in both the public conscience and our echo chambers I find to be deeply repugnant to what I understand to be Christianity. Our market of faith has been leaving us bankrupt.

What has come to define Christianity is arch-conservative interpretations of the Bible that insist upon themselves to be “truly biblical,” churches that exploit their members for some ego-maniacal pastor’s economic gain and cover up sexual abuse from their leaders, violent political rhetoric and ideology with the Republican and dangerous alt-right groups, misogyny dressed up as a tolerable theology, Christian private schools built to avoid desegregation, and hostility toward anyone perceived as different. It’s about building crosses rather than bearing them.

If any Christians or churches dare to live out Christ’s love in a real way, if they marry a gay couple or help out the stranger and foreigner or challenge the theology of our modern saints — old white dudes with degrees from Christian universities who ghost-wrote books that are as shallow as a kiddie pool but still sell a million copies — they are accused of not being “biblical” or being blasphemous, letting secularism or the world or liberalism or whatever strawman catchphrase is invented next.

I’m sick and tired of it. I won’t stand by and watch as hate and ignorance and fear define the following of the love of Jesus Christ. That’s what I think comes out: fear. Fear that we don’t belong. Fear that if we step out of line, God won’t love us. Fear that something can separate us from God.

I understand that fear. I understand the desire to have everything within our grasp and understanding. To have no more questions or mystery or uncomfortability. But what happens when as 1 John 4:18 states, “There is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear?”

What happens when we realize that those boxes we’ve constructed for ourselves, for others, and even God are suffocating? What happens when it’s more strange, marvelous and loving than we could ever comprehend?

Kierkegaard understood that faith’s about a leap. It’s about letting go of those self-delusions and fears.

In the words of Paul in his letter to the Roamans, “For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor rulers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

