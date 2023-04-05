Style is one of the most glaring forms of self-expression. Just by looking at someone, you can unpack even just a sliver of that individual’s personality.

Admittedly, some people don’t care at all and look down on people who do. And, if it’s someone who just wears items to flaunt their wealth, I understand that.

My interest in fashion makes me feel guilty sometimes because I never know where the items I’m buying are coming from or who they’re being made by. But my interest in fashion also leads to some of my biggest confidence boosts.

Something about wearing a piece of clothing that really catches my eye excites me, and in the event that I get complimented, that’s the cherry on top.

Dressing my own way gives me a sense of uniqueness and makes me feel like I’m not just going through the motions. I make an effort to never wear the same outfit two days in a row because I like every day to stand out and become memorable.

On a campus of tens of thousands of students, it’s increasingly more difficult to find unique, signature pieces. Penn State can make you feel like you’re on a cookie-cutter conveyor belt.

There are so many people with so much in common that fashion seems the most optimal way to display your character.

It doesn’t have to be flashy, and it doesn’t have to be expensive — it just has to be you.

Now this is easier said than done. When you’re out and about, whether you’re walking to class or at a party, take a moment to recognize how comfortable you feel in that moment. If you’re feeling confident and relaxed, look into similar items that make you feel that way or at least contribute to it.

Don’t dress with a goal, though. Oddly enough, people can tell. The goal can be anything. It can be to get a compliment on it, to attract a romantic interest or to be the center of attention.

When you just wear what you feel right in, people can see your confidence, and it makes you more approachable.

Dress to impress is very good advice, but if you’re not confident in how you look in a suit, find a way around it. Throw on a turtleneck, a quarter zip or a vest. There are so many options in today’s world, so make an effort to seek them out. A lot of the time these pieces are cheaper because less people are looking for them.

The thrifting revolution’s my favorite fashion fad at the moment. A lot of times, the thrift stores have just one of every item. This makes it so no one can copy each other and for people to really look for what works for them.

I love getting to see people’s personality when they’re wearing a vintage Rolling Stones shirt or bleached overalls.

On a college campus, a lot of people are still afraid to stray from the norm. That’s understandable, as young adults can be very unreceptive when you’re dressed differently.

I have optimism that everyone will grow out of this judgmental stage. The sooner you start finding your own style, the better off you’ll be, and you won’t be trying to “keep up with the Joneses.”